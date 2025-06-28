Gold prices hovered around $3,300/oz in June, supported by modest gains in Treasury yields and persistent global monetary uncertainty. Market participants leaned more on flexible Weekly expirations, which accounted for nearly half of the volume, highlighting demand for tactical positioning around Fed commentary and data releases. Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East further bolstered gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Gold (OG) options activity was softer in June, tapering down from highs seen in April’s, but Q2 is still on track to be the strongest quarter to date. The average daily volume (ADV) dipped just below 40K contracts in June, but open interest (OI) remained strong at 900K lots, reflecting investors' continued attention to gold amid lingering macroeconomic tailwinds.

With volatility expected to persist, Gold options remain a crucial tool for risk management. Earlier this year, we expanded the listing schedule for OG options, allowing market participants to respond dynamically to geopolitical shifts and economic data releases, providing greater flexibility in managing market risk. Gold options are available in both monthly and Weekly formats, accessible every day of the trading week.