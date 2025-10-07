The past few months have not been an easy environment for many traders. Whipsaws and relationship breakdowns have appeared across asset classes, especially since June. Volatility may not match the peaks seen early in the year, but the market has felt more chaotic. Amid that chaos, it’s natural to seek stability—ideally relationships anchored in fundamentals rather than narratives.

One such example is the soybean “oilshare,” which represents soybean oil’s share of the crush value—the value created by crushing soybeans into meal and oil (for details on the pricing formula, readers can visit What Is Oilshare?; that’s not our focus today). When we examine the long-term relationship between soybean oil and soybean meal via a standardized percentage, we find a remarkably stable range spanning decades. Traders are understandably drawn to such ranges; they can offer asymmetric risk-reward, as we are seeing now. Before trading it, however, it’s crucial to understand why the relationship holds.

Soybean oil and meal are joint products: each bushel crushed reliably yields about 11 lbs of oil and 44 lbs of meal. A rational, margin-driven processor therefore makes run-or-idle decisions on the combined crush margin, not on either leg in isolation. This fixed yield fosters natural mean reversion in the oilshare ratio. Put differently, the inseparability of production means supply of one product cannot increase without the other, so prices for oil and meal adjust together to clear excess supply or absorb demand shifts, whether in animal feed (meal) or edible/industrial uses (oil). As a result, despite short-term shocks from weather, trade or policy, relative values have historically balanced out to keep oil revenue within a consistent band, often around 30-45%.

When oilshare climbs toward the top of its usual range, soybean oil has become “expensive” relative to meal. That makes the overall crush more profitable and encourages processors to run harder, which puts more of both oil and meal into the market. The system then tends to correct itself: buyers switch to other oils like palm or canola, which caps soybean oil demand and price, while the cheaper meal is pulled into animal feed as a substitute for other protein meals and exports also increase, so meal usually finds a floor first. Crucially, crushers can’t make oil without also making meal; if meal gets too cheap, the combined profit shrinks and plants slow down, easing supply. Finally, global trade helps clear the excess—more alternative oils come in, and more meal goes out. Together, these forces pull oilshare back toward its long-term range.

For traders, using the Soybean Oilshare futures contract can be preferable to manually constructing a two-leg spread: the contract directly targets the relationship and embeds the structural mean-reversion that has historically characterized it. For more information, readers can refer to Why Soybean Oilshare Is Not Linear.

Markets evolve, and relationships among instruments do change with regimes. It is rare, however, to find stability persisting across multiple decades. The anchor here is the fundamental joint-product constraint. In a chaotic market, that may be a worthwhile angle to explore.