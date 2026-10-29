Precious Metals access continues to evolve with continuous weekend trading capabilities. Following the successful launch of 24/7 trading for 1-Ounce Gold futures on July 24, we expanded around-the-clock availability to 100-Ounce Silver futures on September 11. This transition directly addresses growing retail and institutional demand for uninterrupted weekend risk management.

The removal of the 60-minute daily electronic trading break provides nonstop risk mitigation and liquidity access for global overnight participants during major non-U.S. macroeconomic releases.

Since going 24/7, over 200K contracts worth nearly $950 million in notional value were traded across the 1-Ounce Gold and 100-Ounce Silver contracts on the new weekend schedule.