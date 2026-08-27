The information herein has been complied by CME Group for general informational and education purposes only and does not constitute trading advice or the solicitation of purchases or sale of futures, options, swaps, any other financial instrument, or financial service. The views in this video reflect solely those of the author or speaker and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. All examples discussed are hypothetical situations, used for explanation purposes only, and should not be considered investment advice of the results of actual market experience. Although every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information herein, CME Group and its affiliates assume no responsibility for any errors or omissions. All data is sourced by CME Group unless otherwise stated. All matters pertaining to rules and specification herein are made subject to and are superseded by applicable CME Group rules. Current rules should be consulted in all cases concerning contract specifications.

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Neither futures trading nor swaps trading are suitable for all investors, and each involves the risk of loss. Swaps trading should only be undertaken by investors who are Eligible Contract Participants (ECPs) within the meaning of Section 1a(18) of the Commodity Exchange Act. Futures and swaps each are leveraged investments and, because only a percentage of a contract’s value is required to trade, it is possible to lose more than the amount of money deposited for either a futures or swaps position. Therefore, traders should only use funds that they can afford to lose without affecting their lifestyles and only a portion of those funds should be devoted to any one trade because traders cannot expect to profit on every trade.

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