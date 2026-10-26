It’s almost certainly not a coincidence that precious metal prices peaked and began slipping the moment Kevin Warsh’s nomination to lead the Federal Reserve (Fed) filtered into the press. Warsh’s reputation as a monetary hawk and a quantitative easing/zero rates sceptic spooked investors in precious metals who were positioned for the possibility of a Fed Chair who might lower rates as desired by the White House.

Since his taking the helm, the Warsh Fed first ended the central bank's easing bias in June and then actually raised rates in September while signaling a likelihood of further rate hikes to come. And, there has been a sea change in expectations regarding the Fed. For the first time since 2022, traders in Fed Fund futures and SOFR markets are pricing multiple rate hikes over the coming 12 to 24 months (Figure 2).