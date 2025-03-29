Markets Home
Market Data Home

Real-time market data

Stream live futures and options market data directly from CME Group.

Market Data on Google Analytics Hub

Discover a cost-efficient way to access, query, and share CME Group market data.

CME DATAMINE:

THE SOURCE FOR HISTORICAL DATA

Explore historical market data straight from the source to help refine your trading strategies.
Services Home

Clearing Advisories

Access and filter an archive of recent and historical notices for every aspect of trading at CME Group, including Clearing advisories.

Uncleared margin rules

Explore our suite of capital-efficient solutions to URM challenges designed to help minimize your initial margin requirements.
Insights Home

Dive into the Subscription Center

Sign up for the latest news, product highlights, economic insights and more subscriptions, tailored to your trading interests, delivered straight to your inbox.

The world's most valuable exchange brand

Learn more about Brand Finance naming CME Group the most valuable exchange brand for the 11th year in a row.
Education Home

Now available: Excell with Options Report

Get actionable insights on how to trade the latest opportunities using options on futures, provided by a veteran institutional trader who successfully managed multi-billion-dollar portfolios.

New to futures?

Learn why traders use futures, how to trade futures and what steps you should take to get started.

Headwinds Ahead for Nikkei

The opinions expressed in this report are those of Mint Finance and are considered market commentary. They are not intended to act as investment recommendations. Full disclaimers are available at the end of this report.

Disclaimer

This research note is STRICTLY NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Please click here to read full disclaimer.

The opinions and statements contained in the commentary on this page do not constitute an offer or a solicitation, or a recommendation to implement or liquidate an investment or to carry out any other transaction. It should not be used as a basis for any investment decision or other decision. Any investment decision should be based on appropriate professional advice specific to your needs.

This content has been produced by Mint Finance. CME Group has not had any input into the content, and neither CME Group nor its affiliates shall be responsible or liable for the same.

CME Group does not represent that any material or information contained herein is appropriate for use or permitted in any jurisdiction or country where such use or distribution would be contrary to any applicable law or regulation.

CME Group is the world’s leading derivatives marketplace. The company is comprised of four Designated Contract Markets (DCMs). 
Further information on each exchange's rules and product listings can be found by clicking on the links to CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX.

© 2025 CME Group Inc. All rights reserved.