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Gold: Keeping its shine amid shifting tides
In September, trading activity for Gold (OG) options remained flat compared to August. Average daily volume (ADV) month to date stood at approximately 52K contracts for monthly tenors and 25K contracts across Weekly tenors, sustaining the recovery from the lower trading volumes recorded in the second quarter.
In the underlying market, gold prices experienced a rally in August, reaching $4,684/oz, before declining in September to settle at $4,271/oz. This price adjustment occurred as the Federal Reserve increased interest rates, prompting a stronger U.S. dollar and higher 10-year Treasury yields driven by evolving expectations regarding U.S. monetary policy and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
Furthermore, elevated U.S. Treasury yields and market expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate increases placed continued downward pressure on the metal during the week.
As spot gold prices (dashed line) enter a period of consolidation, Gold CVOL (solid line) indicates a consistent retreat from the peaks reached earlier in the year. This trend suggests that while the immediate rush for safe-haven protection has cooled, structural implied volatility is still elevated relative to long-term averages while the market awaits a fresh catalyst. This forward-looking 30-day indicator, including its skew and convexity metrics, remains available via daily feed for institutional-grade risk assessment.
With interest rates held steady, FedWatch data indicates that participants have priced out expectations for immediate easing. To manage the ongoing impact of macroeconomic reports and headline volatility, traders continue to utilize the full breadth of the curve, combining standard monthly tenors with daily expiries to achieve precise execution across the front 30 days.
Copper: Tariff uncertainty reshapes the trade
Copper (HXE) options activity remained unchanged compared to August, with monthly ADV reaching 5,4K contracts and Weekly options averaging 1.1K contracts per day. Although overall trading activity remained subdued relative to earlier in the year, Weekly options recorded their highest monthly ADV of 2026 to date, representing approximately 20% of total September Copper options activity.
This growth coincided with heightened uncertainty surrounding U.S. copper tariffs and heightened supply concerns. Anticipation of potential new tariffs has encouraged shipments into the U.S. elevating domestic inventories and regional price premiums. Underlying copper prices advanced toward $6.90/lb before retracing to $6.70/lb following reports of prospective tariff delays.
Notwithstanding these market headwinds, consistent trading volume across both tenors indicates sustained investor confidence and active risk management. As the sole exchange providing a dedicated screen for international Copper options, the platform remains the preferred venue for institutional investors and funds seeking market exposure. Robust liquidity and flexible execution options continue to support market participants in managing both near-term volatility and structural, long-term risks.
Platinum: A test of mettle
Platinum (PO) options trading activity demonstrated a modest increase in September, with ADV reaching 740 contracts for monthly tenors. Concurrently, platinum prices declined to a five-week low of $1,770 per ounce.
This price adjustment was primarily driven by elevated macroeconomic headwinds, rising Treasury yields and a strengthening U.S. dollar, which collectively diminished demand for the non-yielding asset.
Meanwhile, platinum's industrial fundamentals present a mixed outlook. The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projects industrial demand to expand by 5% in 2026, whereas automotive demand is anticipated to contract by 4%. Consequently, the market is projected to deliver a 265,000-ounce surplus for the year.
Silver: Precious metal, dual role
Silver (SO) options volume tempered slightly in September, with month-to-date ADV tracking at 6.5K contracts for monthly tenors and 1.3K contracts for Weekly tenors. In the underlying market, silver prices traded around $64 an ounce on Friday, down more than 3% for the week, as rising U.S. Treasury yields and growing expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes weighed on the metal.
Despite higher than expected U.S. inflation data, concerns over global debt/potential currency devaluation as a consequence of the U.S. Treasury accelerating its repurchase program for seasoned, long-term securities provided support for the precious metal, reflecting silver’s dual identity.
For desks managing the resulting gamma-hedging requirements through this period of consolidation, real-time Greeks and Implied Volatility calculations are accessible via the Options Analytics API.
Weekly options: Precision across the curve
Weekly options volume rebounded in September compared to the relatively subdued periods earlier in the year.. ADV across the suite hovered around 27.4K contracts. While Friday expiries remain the core liquidity anchor, Monday and Wednesday tenors continue to build a strong secondary presence. Although trading has tempered since early-year peaks, consistent flow across Monday through Thursday highlights an ongoing structural shift: Market participants are increasingly leveraging Weekly options as a daily precision tool to manage macro- and event-driven risk in real time.
Since launching in 2014, Metals Weekly options across Gold, Silver and Copper have provided granular, same-day exposure and risk control throughout the trading week. Traders can also model strategy scenarios and monitor live Greeks across these tenors using the Trading Simulator.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.