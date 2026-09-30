In September, trading activity for Gold (OG) options remained flat compared to August. Average daily volume (ADV) month to date stood at approximately 52K contracts for monthly tenors and 25K contracts across Weekly tenors, sustaining the recovery from the lower trading volumes recorded in the second quarter.

In the underlying market, gold prices experienced a rally in August, reaching $4,684/oz, before declining in September to settle at $4,271/oz. This price adjustment occurred as the Federal Reserve increased interest rates, prompting a stronger U.S. dollar and higher 10-year Treasury yields driven by evolving expectations regarding U.S. monetary policy and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.



Furthermore, elevated U.S. Treasury yields and market expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate increases placed continued downward pressure on the metal during the week.

As spot gold prices (dashed line) enter a period of consolidation, Gold CVOL (solid line) indicates a consistent retreat from the peaks reached earlier in the year. This trend suggests that while the immediate rush for safe-haven protection has cooled, structural implied volatility is still elevated relative to long-term averages while the market awaits a fresh catalyst. This forward-looking 30-day indicator, including its skew and convexity metrics, remains available via daily feed for institutional-grade risk assessment.



With interest rates held steady, FedWatch data indicates that participants have priced out expectations for immediate easing. To manage the ongoing impact of macroeconomic reports and headline volatility, traders continue to utilize the full breadth of the curve, combining standard monthly tenors with daily expiries to achieve precise execution across the front 30 days.