Gold (OG) options moderated in October following September’s recovery, with average daily volume (ADV) month to date of approximately 37.2K contracts for monthly tenors and 18.8K contracts across weekly tenors.

In the underlying market, gold prices faced renewed pressure amid shifting expectations for U.S. monetary policy. Elevated Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar put downward pressure on non-yielding assets. Gold’s pullback to under $4,000/oz following earlier gains reflected a reassessment of the interest rate outlook, as market participants weighed persistent inflation concerns against broader geopolitical uncertainty.

Despite softer trading volumes, Weekly Gold options maintained a meaningful share of the overall activity, underscoring the availability of short-dated expiries alongside standard monthly tenors.

As spot gold prices (dashed line) consolidated following earlier gains, Gold CVOL (solid line) reflected a moderation in market expectations for future price swings. While implied volatility briefly increased in October, it trended lower towards month end. This trend suggests an easing in near term volatility expectations and market participants continue to navigate shifting expectations and broader macroeconomic developments. This forward-looking 30-day indicator, including its skew and convexity metrics, remains available via daily feed for institutional-grade risk assessment.