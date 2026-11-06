In this report
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Gold: A matter of interest
Gold (OG) options moderated in October following September’s recovery, with average daily volume (ADV) month to date of approximately 37.2K contracts for monthly tenors and 18.8K contracts across weekly tenors.
In the underlying market, gold prices faced renewed pressure amid shifting expectations for U.S. monetary policy. Elevated Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar put downward pressure on non-yielding assets. Gold’s pullback to under $4,000/oz following earlier gains reflected a reassessment of the interest rate outlook, as market participants weighed persistent inflation concerns against broader geopolitical uncertainty.
Despite softer trading volumes, Weekly Gold options maintained a meaningful share of the overall activity, underscoring the availability of short-dated expiries alongside standard monthly tenors.
As spot gold prices (dashed line) consolidated following earlier gains, Gold CVOL (solid line) reflected a moderation in market expectations for future price swings. While implied volatility briefly increased in October, it trended lower towards month end. This trend suggests an easing in near term volatility expectations and market participants continue to navigate shifting expectations and broader macroeconomic developments. This forward-looking 30-day indicator, including its skew and convexity metrics, remains available via daily feed for institutional-grade risk assessment.
Copper: The red metal’s balancing act
Copper (HXE) options activity moderated in October, with monthly ADV reaching 3.9K contracts and Weekly options averaging 750 contracts per day, down 15% from September as trading activity eased following stronger performances earlier in the year.
Uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy and distribution of global inventories continues to impact the underlying market. Stockpiling ahead of potential tariffs have concentrated significant inventories in U.S. warehouses, while availability outside the U.S. remains comparatively tight. This divergence has given rise to regional pricing differences as market participants continue to assess the implications of any potential tariff decisions.
Notwithstanding these market headwinds, consistent trading volume across both tenors indicates sustained investor confidence and active risk management. As the sole exchange providing a dedicated screen for international Copper options, the platform remains the preferred venue for institutional investors and funds seeking market exposure. Robust liquidity and flexible execution options continue to support market participants in managing both near-term volatility and structural, long-term risks.
Platinum: A precious perspective
Platinum (PO) options trading activity moderated in October, with ADV reaching 552 contracts for monthly tenors. Concurrently, platinum prices declined to $1,433 per ounce, the lowest since September 2025.
This pullback followed a period of recovery in August and September primarily driven by elevated macroeconomic headwinds, rising Treasury yields and a strengthening U.S. dollar, which collectively diminished demand for the non-yielding asset.
Meanwhile, platinum's industrial fundamentals present a mixed outlook. The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projects industrial demand to expand by 5% in 2026, whereas automotive demand is anticipated to contract by 4%. Consequently, the market is projected to deliver a 265,000-ounce surplus for the year.
Silver: Two sides of the same coin
Silver (SO) options volume edged higher in October, with month end ADV tracking at 6.6K contracts for monthly tenors and 1.4K contracts for Weekly tenors. In the underlying market, silver prices fell below $50 an ounce, its lowest since November 2025, as rising U.S. Treasury yields and shifting expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes weighed on the metal. Persistent inflation concerns and higher energy prices also added to market uncertainty.
Beyond its monetary role, industrial demand from electronics, electrification and power infrastructure continues to shape silver’s dual role, although concerns over slowing industrial consumption and improved inventory availability have painted a more balanced supply-demand outlook.
For desks managing the resulting gamma-hedging requirements through this period of consolidation, real-time Greeks and Implied Volatility calculations are accessible via the Options Analytics API.
Weekly options: Flexibility five days a week
Weekly options moderated slightly in October. ADV across the suite hovered around 20.9K contracts. While Friday expiries remain the core liquidity anchor, Monday and Wednesday tenors continue to build a strong secondary presence. Although trading has tempered since early year peaks, consistent flow across Monday through Thursday highlights an ongoing structural shift: Market participants are increasingly using Weekly options as a daily precision tool to manage macro- and event-driven risk in real time.
Since launching in 2014, Metals Weekly options across Gold, Silver and Copper have provided granular, same-day exposure and risk control throughout the trading week. Traders can also model strategy scenarios and monitor live Greeks across these tenors using the Trading Simulator.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.