Gold (OG) options volume remained flat in May, with month-to-date average daily volume (ADV) of 41K for monthly contracts and 14.2K for Weekly tenors. Underlying gold prices have likewise hovered around ~$4,500/oz for most of the month as it struggles to break out of multi-week lows despite rising 1.1% earlier in the week due to conflicting negotiating signals over the Strait of Hormuz, keeping market participants cautious over inflation risk. Yields for 10-year Treasury ticked up slightly to 4.584%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and continuing to create a headwind for gold.

Despite the underlying gold price (dashed line) consolidating, Gold CVOL (solid line) highlights a significant retreat from its early-year spike. This suggests that while the safe haven demand has tempered, implied volatility remains historically elevated as the market anticipates the next major directional move. This forward-looking volatility benchmark, along with its sub-indices for skew and convexity, is available as a direct daily data feed for institutional risk modeling.

With rates left unchanged, FedWatch captures the latest market positioning, suggesting that expectations for a near-term cut are unlikely. Available as daily options for the nearest 30 days as well as monthly contracts, Gold options enable market participants to dynamically respond to geopolitical shifts and economic data releases, providing greater flexibility in managing market risk.