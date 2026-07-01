In this report
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Gold: Yield pullbacks and geopolitical relief
Gold (OG) options inched up in June with month-to-date average daily volume (ADV) of 44.9K for monthly contracts and 20.2K for Weekly tenors. Underlying gold prices have likewise dipped more than 11% in June to just around ~$4,000/oz after the U.S. and Iran signed the interim peace agreement over the Strait of Hormuz, keeping market participants cautiously optimistic over inflation risk. Yields for 10-Year Treasury dipped slightly to 4.367%, relieving some of the pressure on the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and lessening ever so slightly, the headwind for gold despite indications from new fed chair Kevin Warsh signalling increasing support for interest rate hikes this year.
While underlying gold prices (dashed line) consolidate, Gold CVOL (solid line) shows a steady decline from its early-year peak in February. This indicates that while immediate safe-haven buying has slowed, implied volatility remains high compared to historical levels as the market prepares for its next directional move. This 30-day forward-looking index, alongside its corresponding skew and convexity sub-indices, is available as a daily data feed for institutional risk modeling.
With interest rates remaining on hold, FedWatch reflects a market that has priced out expectations for an upcoming rate cut. To navigate the resulting headline risks and economic data drops, market participants can utilize standard monthly contracts alongside daily expirations for the front 30 days, ensuring maximum execution flexibility across the Gold options curve.
Copper: navigating structural deficits and policy shifts
Copper (HXE) options volumes eased slightly in June following the uptick observed in May, with monthly ADV reaching 6.2K contracts and Weekly options averaging 700 contracts per day. Underlying copper prices rose above $6.5/lb, edging closer back towards record highs as market participants remain optimistic about the potential improvement in the situation in the Middle East. Nevertheless, prices drew support and is expected to remain elevated, drawing from longer-term demands in AI and energy transition as well as an average annual supply deficit of close to 500K tons and a slower than expected recovery at Indonesia Grasberg mine.
Beyond immediate supply-demand dynamics, the market faces continued ambiguity as the deadline for the official review on refined copper imports passed on June 30 without a new policy decree. This outcome effectively preserves the current status quo, recalling last year's unexpected regulatory shifts that triggered a historic selloff in the metal. Consequently, market participants remain highly watchful to potential policy pivots, keeping risk management a priority while the market operates under a cloud of unresolved trade policy.
Despite these crosscurrents, steady volume across both tenors suggests that investors remain confident and are actively hedging their exposures. As the only exchange offering a screen for international Copper options, we remain the venue of choice for investors and funds seeking exposure. Our liquidity and flexibility continue to help participants navigate both short-term price swings and long-term risks effectively.
Platinum: Structural supply deficits limit price downside
Platinum (PO) options activity in June tempered slightly, with ADV reaching 440 for monthly tenors. Platinum prices also broke out, trading just above the support range of $1,760/oz.
Easing macroeconomic pressures and a weaker U.S. dollar boosted platinum prices. 10-Year Treasury yields dipped slightly, easing some pressure on PGM markets.
Meanwhile, constrained supply from South Africa and Russia sustains a longer-term structural market deficit, the fourth consecutive annual supply deficit as projected by the World Platinum Investment Council.
However, resilient automotive demand and Chinese investment appetite support long-term platinum consumption.
Silver: Finding equilibrium amid policy shifts and industrial consumption
Silver (SO) options remained flat in June, with month-to-date ADV tracking at 7.4K contracts for monthly tenors and 1K contracts for Weekly tenors. In the underlying market, spot prices faced downward pressure, dropping sharply to stabilize just under $60/oz, after the Federal Reserve indicated support for increased rates later in the year. Prices subsequently stabilized following the signing of an interim peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, which helped ease broader macro anxieties slightly.
This highlights silver’s distinct role as both a financial safe haven and a primary industrial component. On the industrial front, robust structural consumption driven by AI and data center infrastructure is currently balancing against macroeconomic friction caused by ongoing Middle East conflict. Concurrently, with rates unchanged, the prospect of prolonged higher rates increases the opportunity cost of holding non yielding assets and creates a headwind for silver.
For desks managing the resulting gamma-hedging requirements through this period of consolidation, real-time Greeks and Implied Volatility calculations are accessible via the Options Analytics API.
Weekly options: Precision risk management via daily expiries
Weekly options volume experienced a modest recovery in June compared to May. ADV across the suite hovered around 21.9K contracts. Friday expiries continue to serve as the primary liquidity anchor, with Monday expiries following closely behind as a strong secondary anchor. Although overall volumes have moderated from the historic highs recorded at the turn of the year, steady volumes across all Monday – Thursday maturities highlights a structural shift towards more granular risk management.
This shift underscores the evolution of Weekly options into a daily tactical tool, enabling market participants to navigate news-driven volatility from macroeconomic events and shifting global dynamics in real time.
Since their introduction in 2014, our suite of Metals Weekly options for Gold, Silver and Copper has allowed traders to gain exposure and manage price risk more precisely every day of the trading week. In addition, potential strategy outcomes and real-time Greeks for these tenors can be modeled and stress-tested using the Trading Simulator.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered investment advice or the results of actual market experience.