Gold (OG) options inched up in June with month-to-date average daily volume (ADV) of 44.9K for monthly contracts and 20.2K for Weekly tenors. Underlying gold prices have likewise dipped more than 11% in June to just around ~$4,000/oz after the U.S. and Iran signed the interim peace agreement over the Strait of Hormuz, keeping market participants cautiously optimistic over inflation risk. Yields for 10-Year Treasury dipped slightly to 4.367%, relieving some of the pressure on the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and lessening ever so slightly, the headwind for gold despite indications from new fed chair Kevin Warsh signalling increasing support for interest rate hikes this year.

While underlying gold prices (dashed line) consolidate, Gold CVOL (solid line) shows a steady decline from its early-year peak in February. This indicates that while immediate safe-haven buying has slowed, implied volatility remains high compared to historical levels as the market prepares for its next directional move. This 30-day forward-looking index, alongside its corresponding skew and convexity sub-indices, is available as a daily data feed for institutional risk modeling.

With interest rates remaining on hold, FedWatch reflects a market that has priced out expectations for an upcoming rate cut. To navigate the resulting headline risks and economic data drops, market participants can utilize standard monthly contracts alongside daily expirations for the front 30 days, ensuring maximum execution flexibility across the Gold options curve.