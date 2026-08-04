Gold (OG) options tempered slightly in July with month-to-date average daily volume (ADV) of 39K for monthly contracts and 18.6K for Weekly tenors.



Underlying gold prices have remained range bound around ~$4,000/oz, as market participants reassessed the Federal Reserve's policy outlook after interest rates were left unchanged. The bullion also came under pressure from higher treasury yields and increasing oil prices amid raising concerns about further disruptions to global energy supplies.



While underlying gold prices (dashed line) consolidate, Gold CVOL (solid line) shows a steady decline from its early-year peak in February. This divergence highlights that while immediate safe-haven hedging has moderated, baseline implied volatility remains high compared to historical norms as the market prepares for its next directional move. This 30-day forward-looking index, alongside its corresponding skew and convexity sub-indices, is available as a daily data feed for institutional risk modeling.



Against the backdrop of unchanged interest rates, FedWatch reflects a market that has adjusted to remove near-term rate cut expectations. To navigate the resulting headline risks and economic data drops, market participants can utilize standard monthly contracts alongside daily expirations for the front 30 days, ensuring maximum execution flexibility across the Gold options curve.