The Strait of Hormuz enters its sixth month of effective closure, and the last formal framework for reopening has now expired. The 60-day memorandum agreed in June lapsed on August 17. Washington declined to renew it and warned Oman, the mediator, against interfering. On August 19, it escalated instead: President Trump announced economic warfare on Iran, with sweeping secondary sanctions aimed at oil smuggling, ship registries, front companies and swap lines, and put any country that offers Iran a financial or logistical lifeline on notice of consequences of its own. For crude, that threat matters more than the sanctions list: It targets the buyers, and the shipping channels that have kept barrels moving. WTI sits near $85, a third higher than a year ago.

For a market with its main artery shut, that is a restrained price, and this month's forecasts explain why. Both agency reports were downgrades: OPEC cut its 2026 demand growth forecast to 580,000 barrels a day, a fourth consecutive reduction, while the IEA trimmed a further 510,000 to leave demand contracting outright by 1.6 million. Supply is the other side of the ledger, and it keeps surprising to the upside: The EIA now forecasts a record 13.8 million barrels a day of U.S. production for 2026, the most bullish of the eight monthly outlooks it has published this year and expects 14.15 million in 2027.

But the demand line is the wrong line to read. Demand is being destroyed; $85 crude and $4 gasoline are doing exactly what high prices do, and it still is not enough: The IEA cut supply harder, by 1.7 million barrels a day for the third quarter alone, and now projects a quarterly deficit of 1.8 million, more than double its estimate a month earlier. The American inventory build is also less than it appears. In the week to August 7, commercial crude rose 17.4 million barrels, the largest build of the run, but the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell 6.1 million over the same week. The tanks are filling partly because the reserve is being emptied, not because new supply is arriving. And the buffers have limited room left. The reserve now stands at 293.4 million barrels, its lowest since January 1982 and 41% of capacity.

OPEC+ has approved a final increase of 188,000 barrels a day for September, the last of the year, having unwound roughly all of the 3.5 million a day of cuts announced in 2023. Many members cannot reach their allocated quotas in any case, so the paper capacity overstates the real thing and the EIA sees OPEC spare capacity falling toward 600,000 by the end of 2027 against a historical norm above 3 million. Global stocks have drawn 410 million barrels since late February. Stocks are what stand between a deficit and a price spike, and once they are gone price is the only mechanism left to ration the shortfall. The product market is tighter still, with Russia's ban on gasoline and diesel exports now running to the end of January 2027 and U.S. drivers paying $4.05 a gallon for gasoline and $5.45 a gallon for diesel, the latter up 47% in a year.

None of this stays inside the energy complex. Higher fuel costs feed straight into inflation, and that is a large part of why the 30-year Treasury yield printed 5.31% on August 17, its highest in 19 years and up from 4.63% before the war. A doubling of the Treasury's long-dated buybacks on August 19 knocked 10 basis points off the long bond, but the purchases do not begin until September 9 and must be funded by borrowing elsewhere. For equities the consequence is mechanical. A technology index is a portfolio of cash flows that mostly arrive years from now; discount them at 5.2% rather than 4.63% and their present value shrinks, however well the businesses are trading. That is why the Nasdaq-100 stalled at 30,000 and turned lower on the discount rate rather than on earnings.

The same repricing makes this a global story, and nowhere more so than Tokyo, where an index as technology-heavy as the U.S. meets a central bank moving the other way. Japan is importing the U.S. rate shock and amplifying it: The 10-year JGB yield has climbed to a 30-year high on fiscal anxiety over proposed consumption-tax cuts and mounting conviction that the Bank of Japan raises again in September, while $85 oil is a direct levy on a country that imports nearly all of it. The advance now being unwound was built on the opposite conditions. The Nikkei 225 doubled between early 2025 and June's record of 73,007, carried by the cheapest money in the developed world and an unbroken bid for anything semiconductor-adjacent, and both of those supports are reversing at once. What the index has not yet done is break the trend that produced the advance, and that is the distinction worth watching. Until it does, this could still be a dip in a rising market rather than the start of a real top.

Both halves of this issue come back to the same number. The oil deficit is what has the long bond at a 19-year high, and the long bond is what is repricing Tokyo. Neither link needs a fresh shock – only that the buffers keep thinning, and the yield keeps holding.