The opinions expressed in this report are those of Inspirante Trading Solutions Pte Ltd (“ITS”) and are considered market commentary. They are not intended to act as investment recommendations. Full disclaimers are available at the end of this report.
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Highlights
Upcoming economic events (Singapore Local Time):
|
Date
|
Time
|
Venue
|2026-07-30
|02:00
|Fed Interest Rate Decision
|2026-07-30
|19:00
|
BoE Interest Rate Decision
|2026-07-30
|20:30
|
U.S. GDP Growth Rate QoQ
|2026-07-31
|11:00
|BoJ Interest Rate Decision
|2026-08-03
|22:00
|U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
|2026-08-07
|20:30
|U.S. Unemployment Rate
|2026-08-12
|20:30
|U.S. Core Inflation Rate
Market snapshots
Figure 1: Japanese Yen (6J) futures – Daily
6J has compressed since February into a falling wedge, with price now testing the lower boundary near the apex at 0.006158. A break lower, toward 0.006125, would confirm fresh multidecade lows for the yen; but a falling wedge is classically a reversal setup, so a break higher, most likely on a hawkish BoJ, would be the first sign the slide is turning.
Figure 2: USDJPY vs U.S. Minus Japan 10-Year Yield Differential – Weekly
USD/JPY (the line) is overlaid on the U.S. minus Japan 10-year yield gap, weekly back to 2013. The two have moved together for most of that history, but they have decoupled since early 2025: the gap has narrowed to under 2 percent as the BoJ raised rates, yet the yen has pushed on to fresh multidecade lows. That divergence is the warning, the yen now falling for reasons beyond the rate gap, driven by fiscal strain and structural outflows that a narrower differential and record intervention have failed to offset.
Figure 3: 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note (ZN) futures – Weekly
ZN has been boxed since 2023 in a broad range between roughly 107 and 115. Price has now rolled over from the early 2026 highs back toward the floor, printing 108’13. Because a bond futures contract moves inversely to its yield, the 106 to 107 support is the level that matters: a weekly close below it would break the range and confirm the next leg of higher yields, while a hold could spark a relief bounce.
Figure 4: U.S. 10-Year and 30-Year Treasury Yields - Weekly
Both yields are climbing together, the 10-year at 4.63 percent and the 30-year at 5.13 percent, but the gap between them keeps widening. That steepening at the long end is the term premium at work; investors demanding extra compensation to lend for thirty years rather than ten, against large deficits and heavy issuance. It is a pressure the Fed does not directly control, and a direct read on the fiscal worries behind the bond selloff.
Beyond the charts
Two very different markets are about to be tested in the same week, and they answer to the same force. One is the world’s most heavily sold currency, held up by official intervention that keeps wearing off. The other is the world’s deepest bond market, where the market’s hope for rate cuts is quietly being priced out and replaced by the risk of one more hike. Both are, in their own way, living on borrowed time, and the week ahead is where the bill comes due.
Start with the yen, because the story there is almost paradoxical. In April and May, Japan’s Ministry of Finance spent a record sum, roughly 11.73 trillion yen or about 73 billion dollars, to defend its currency, nearly double its largest prior effort. It did not work. Within six weeks, USD/JPY had climbed back above the 160 level that provoked the intervention, and by mid-July the pair sat near 162.5, its weakest in roughly four decades. The reason is the interest rate gap. With the U.S. policy rate in a 3.50 to 3.75 percent range against Japan’s 1.00 percent, a gap of roughly 275 basis points is a powerful current pulling the yen out to sea, and no amount of dollar selling by Tokyo changes that tide. What makes this episode more uncomfortable is that the gap no longer explains everything: through 2023 it accounted for around 90 percent of the yen’s moves, but fiscal worries, a deteriorating trade balance and firmer energy imports are now doing independent damage.
That places the spotlight on the Bank of Japan, which meets again on 31 July, because Tokyo holds one lever the currency market respects far more than intervention: the policy rate itself. The BoJ already used it in June, raising rates by a quarter point to 1.00 percent, the highest since 1995, on a seven to one vote as the Iran energy shock fed into inflation. Most analysts expect a hold this time, yet with crude surging again the case for a follow up hike has not gone away. This is the crux for the yen. Even U.S. institutional investors who regard the currency as significantly undervalued are holding back from buying it, waiting for clear policy from Tokyo before they commit. A credibly hawkish BoJ is the one thing that could narrow the rate gap and genuinely arrest the slide; a cautious hold would leave the currency at the mercy of the same wide differential that has driven it to four-decade lows.
The other side of that rate gap is the U.S. bond market, and it is moving in a way that only deepens the pressure on the yen. Heading into the Federal Reserve meeting, traders have quietly stopped pricing cuts and started pricing hikes: futures now imply better than a 60 percent chance of a rate increase by September. Yields have risen to match, with the 10-year back near 4.6 percent and the 30-year above 5 percent.
Two forces are driving that shift. The first is the chair. Kevin Warsh, who decides on 29 July, has refused to telegraph his hand, withheld his own dot in June and kept repeating that prices remain too high; under him, the median projection for year-end rates now leans toward a hike rather than a cut. The second is energy. The oil shock running through the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude up roughly 14 percent in a month, and a fresh, energy driven rise in inflation is exactly the sort of supply shock that keeps a hawkish Fed hawkish. The Fed is still widely expected to hold this week, but a hold delivered in hawkish language would do the work of a hike, lifting yields and, with them, the dollar against the yen.
There is a deeper, more structural force at work too, and it shows up most clearly at the very long end. The 30-year yield has now traded above 5 percent for its longest stretch since 2007, on the eve of the financial crisis, holding there for close to a fifth of this year’s sessions. This is not only about the Fed. With the Treasury market swollen to some 31 trillion dollars, federal debt above 100 percent of GDP, and annual interest costs past 1 trillion dollars, investors are demanding greater compensation to lend for three decades, an echo of the bond vigilantes of the 1980s. That pressure sits beneath the whole curve, the 10-year included, and it does not ease just because the Fed pauses.
Net it out, and the common force comes into focus. The yen is weak because the gap between American and Japanese rates keeps pulling capital across the Pacific. Bonds are soft because the market now suspects that the gap will widen rather than close. Both trades rest on the same assumption: that policy stays tight and the dollar stays firm. This week puts that assumption to the test, with two central bank meetings and fresh reads on growth and inflation. Neither position has to break now. But both are running on borrowed time, and the coming days will show how much remains.
A hypothetical guide: From ideas to application
We conclude with the following hypothetical trades:1
Case study 1: Short Japanese Yen futures
If we hold a bearish view on the yen, expecting the interest rate gap to keep dragging it lower even as intervention risk lingers, we will consider a short position in Japanese Yen (6J) futures at the current level of 0.0061540, with a stop above 0.0062500, a hypothetical maximum loss of 0.0062500 minus 0.0061540 = 0.0000960, or $1,200 per contract. If the rate differential keeps its grip, 6J has the potential to fall toward 0.0060240, resulting in a hypothetical gain of 0.0061540 minus 0.0060240 = 0.0001300, or $1,625 per contract. Each 0.000001 move in 6J is worth $12.50 per contract. Micro JPY/USD (MJY) futures, at one tenth the size and $1.25 per 0.000001, offer the same directional exposure with reduced capital outlay.
Case study 2: Short 10-Year Treasury Note futures
If we hold a bearish view on Treasuries, expecting hawkish Fed and energy driven inflation to keep lifting yields, we will consider a short position in 10-Year Treasury Note (ZN) futures at the current level of 109.00, with a stop above 110.50, a hypothetical maximum loss of 110.50 minus 109.00 = 1.50 points, or $1,500 per contract. If the hike-leaning repricing continues and the 10-year yield extends toward 5 percent, ZN has the potential to fall toward 106.00, resulting in a hypothetical gain of 109.00 minus 106.00 = 3.00 points, or $3,000 per contract. Each full point move in ZN is worth $1,000 per contract. The 30-Year Bond (ZB) and Ultra Treasury Bond (UB) futures offer greater duration sensitivity for a more leveraged expression of the same view.
1 Examples cited above are for illustration only and shall not be construed as investment recommendations or advice. They serve as an integral part of a case study to demonstrate fundamental concepts in risk management under given market scenarios. Please refer to full disclaimers at the end of the commentary.
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