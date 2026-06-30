It's been a strong year for copper. Prices climbed from the low $5 range in spring to a fresh high above $6.40 this week, before reversing sharply to close down 5.86%. That reversal comes down to three forces landing at once.

The most immediate is the Fed. Kevin Warsh's first FOMC meeting as chair on June 17 left rates unchanged, but markets moved on the dot plot, not the decision. The median projection for the federal funds rate at year-end 2026 rose to 3.8%, up from 3.4% in March, flipping the signal from an implied cut to a hike-leaning path. The dollar took the cue and ran with it, climbing to a 13-month high. A U.S.-Iran peace framework would normally have pulled the other way – a risk-on, dollar-negative development – but the Fed's hawkish shift outweighed the de-escalation. A stronger dollar makes a dollar-priced commodity like copper mechanically more expensive for the rest of the world, and copper has felt that directly.

At almost the same time, copper's own supply chain started healing on two separate fronts. Sulfuric acid availability, a critical input for copper leaching and refining, improved as Middle East tensions eased, loosening a bottleneck that had squeezed processing capacity for months. Separately, Rio Tinto resumed copper concentrate exports from its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia after a brief blockade over revenue-sharing disputes halted shipments for nearly a day. Both developments removed layers of scarcity that had been propping prices up, arriving right alongside the dollar's move.

Lastly, the tariff premium is starting to unwind. For months the market front-ran a looming U.S. tariff decision: the COMEX-LME spread widened to roughly $400 a ton, and U.S. imports surged from February, pushing COMEX inventories to a record 654,038 tons as of June 22 at the expense of LME and SHFE stockpiles. Part of that stockpiling premium is now bleeding back out of the price. The decision itself still lands by June 30, when the Commerce Secretary must report on U.S. copper markets, after which the president may impose a phased tariff on refined copper – 15% from 2027, rising to 30% in 2028. It remains a live, two-sided catalyst: a confirmed tariff would likely support copper prices globally, while a delay or rejection is the clearest downside risk into year-end.

These forces explain much of the price action, but not the demand picture underneath it, and that picture is genuinely split. China, still the world's largest copper buyer, is sending two signals at once. Its manufacturing PMI slipped to 50 in May, the weakest since February, and copper concentrate imports have stayed subdued. But EV and AI-linked demand is moving the opposite way: China's copper demand from EVs alone is forecast to hit 1.84 million tons this year, and processors in Ningbo report orders already booked through 2027. The same rotation is visible well beyond China, as copper is increasingly priced off Nvidia's earnings and the broader AI trade rather than off Chinese construction data, with data-center buildout emerging as a genuine new source of long-term demand.

Net it out, and those three forces explain this week's pullback. But copper's real tension runs deeper: an old economy that's cooling against a new one that's accelerating, with a binary tariff decision only days away that could tip the whole complex either way.