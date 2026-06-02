The opinions expressed in this report are those of Inspirante Trading Solutions Pte Ltd (“ITS”) and are considered market commentary. They are not intended to act as investment recommendations. Full disclaimers are available at the end of this report.
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Highlights
Upcoming economic events (Singapore Local Time):
|
Date
|
Time
|
Venue
|2026-06-03
|22:00
|U.S. ISM Services PMI (May)
|2026-06-05
|20:30
|
U.S. Initial Jobless Claim
|2026-06-10
|09:30
|
China CPI (May)
|2026-06-10
|20:30
|U.S. CPI (May)
|2026-06-11
|20:30
|U.S. PPI (May)
|2026-06-16
|11:00
|BoJ Interest Rate Decision
|2026-06-17
|02:00
|FOMC Rate Decision + Press Conference
Market snapshots
Figure 1: 30-Year U.S. Treasury Bond (ZB) futures - Weekly
After the catastrophic decline from 2020, T-Bond futures have spent roughly two-and-a-half years grinding sideways inside a clearly defined rectangle between 110,00 and 125,00 – a 15-point range. The price sits around 112 now, hugging the lower boundary. The next few weeks of price action near support are likely decisive.
Figure 2: 30-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate - Weekly
An ascending triangle chart pattern is clearly visible post-2022. It is now at a crucial point where it is close to the resistance ceiling at 5%, which has been tested multiple times. A potential break out could bring the target towards 5.5% to 6%.
Figure 3: RBOB Gasoline (RB) futures - Weekly
RBOB has been charting higher since early March. The recent pullback was triggered by news of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal that has taken some steam out of the rally.
Figure 4: Crack spread $/bbl (RBOB x 42 – WTI)
Since late April, the crack spread has pushed well above its normal range, moving from around $27 to $43 as physical tightness in the market deepened. The current $38 level is worth watching as any breakdown would suggest the shortage is genuinely easing.
Beyond the charts
There is an old saying on Wall Street, attributed to political strategist James Carville in the 1990s, that the bond market can intimidate everybody. The past two weeks have served as a reminder of why that holds true. While debate has centered on what the Federal Reserve might do at its June meeting or beyond, the bond market has already made its move. The 30-year Treasury yield hitting 5.2% on May 20, its highest level since 2007, is not the market waiting for the Fed to move. It is the market acting in the Fed’s place. That is what bond vigilantism looks like today, and it carries real consequences for every risk asset class regardless of what the FOMC's dot plot signals in June.
Bond markets have front-run central banks at several critical historical junctures. Most recently, in 2022, the bond market had been priced in the equivalent of several rate hikes by the time the Fed made its first move in March, and yields continued to run ahead of the Fed throughout that cycle. The pattern is consistent: when inflation data is clear and the central bank is perceived as behind the curve, the bond market tightens conditions through the yield channel rather than waiting for the policy rate channel. What has changed in 2026 is the source of the pressure. Earlier episodes were fueled by demand-side inflation or signals around tapering. Today, the trigger is a simultaneous energy supply shock – a closed Strait of Hormuz – and a tariff-induced goods inflation surge, both feeding into CPI (3.8% in April, highest since May 2023), PPI (6%, highest since 2022) and import prices in a sequence that gave the market no room to dismiss any single print as noise.
There is a mechanical dimension to the bond selloff that amplifies the fundamental signal, and it matters for understanding how far yields can move independent of new data. When long-dated yields rise, the duration of mortgage-backed securities extends because higher rates slow down prepayments, lengthening the effective life of the underlying mortgages. Mortgage investors holding large portfolios of MBS must hedge this extended duration by selling long-dated Treasuries, which pushes yields higher still, extending duration further and triggering yet another round of selling. This convexity cascade was evident in the May 22 session, when the Treasury selloff accelerated without fresh fundamental news. It is also why Barclays and Citigroup are warning of a move to 5.5% on the 30-year: the hedging feedback loop has its own momentum, distinct from what any FOMC statement can directly control. The May 21 FOMC minutes, which confirmed that a majority of officials now support a framework that keeps rate hikes formally on the table, did not trigger the bond market move. They validated and extended one that was already well underway.
RBOB gasoline is telling a more precise story than crude oil right now, and the gap between the two is worth reading carefully. When ceasefire optimism sent WTI sharply lower, RBOB held – the crack spread widened rather than compressed. That divergence is significant because crude prices move quickly on sentiment: diplomatic signals, headline risk, speculative repositioning – while refinery margins move on physical reality. The crack spread reflects how much product is actually on tank, how many refineries are running and how long the pipeline from crude input to pump delivery takes to clear. The IEA's May 2026 report quantified that reality: 170 million barrels drawn from on-land stocks in April alone, with Q2 throughput forecast down 4.5 mb/d. What compounds the setup further is seasonality – RBOB is entering the U.S. summer driving season, peak demand from Memorial Day through Labor Day, at a moment when inventories sit at multiyear lows. The risk, then, is not simply that gasoline stays elevated, it is that crude falls on peace optimism, softening headline CPI, while the pump price consumers actually pay remains sticky. That split would give the Fed the most uncomfortable signal possible: inflation appearing to moderate in the data, while not moderating in the economy.
A hypothetical guide: From ideas to application
We conclude with the following hypothetical trades:1
Case study 1: Short 30-Year Treasury Bond futures
If we hold a bearish view on long-dated U.S. Treasuries (bullish yield), we will consider taking a short position in U.S. Treasury Bond (ZB) futures at the current price of 112.16, with a stop-loss above 115.00, a hypothetical maximum loss of 115.00 – 112.16 = 2.5 points or $2,500 per contract. If the convexity hedging dynamic continues and the 30-year yield extends toward 5.5%, ZB futures have the potential to fall toward 107.16, resulting in a hypothetical gain of 112.16 – 107.16 = 5.0 points or $5,000 per contract. Each full point move in ZB futures is worth $1,000. Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond (UB) futures offer greater duration sensitivity for those seeking a more leveraged expression of the same view.
Case study 2: Long RBOB Gasoline futures
If we hold a bullish view on Refined product prices, we will consider taking a long position in RBOB Gasoline (RB) futures at the current price of $3.1900, with a stop-loss below $3.0800, a hypothetical loss of 3.1900 – 3.0800 = 0.1100 per gallon. If the physical tightness in gasoline reasserts as the primary driver – as it has in prior refinery disruption cycles – RBOB has the potential to recover toward 3.5500, resulting in a hypothetical gain of 3.5500 – 3.1900 = 0.3600 per gallon. Each 0.0001 move in RBOB Gasoline futures is worth USD 4.20 per standard contract (42,000 gallons).
1 Examples cited above are for illustration only and shall not be construed as investment recommendations or advice. They serve as an integral part of a case study to demonstrate fundamental concepts in risk management under given market scenarios. Please refer to full disclaimers at the end of the commentary.
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