WTI crude oil is back above $107 and pressing toward $110, a level that on every prior visit since 2000 has preceded equity market stress. The risk premium that had begun to fade after the April 7 U.S.-Iran ceasefire has been forcefully reset. This week, President Trump told oil executives the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could last months. Brent surged 7.6% to $119, its highest level since the opening weeks of the Russia-Ukraine war. Hours later, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held its policy rate steady, but by an 8-4 vote, the most fractured decision since October 6, 1992. As the supply shock works through the data, the policy response has visibly fractured. Which leaves central bankers with an old question: what is the right tool for an inflation impulse you did not create?

Looking back, oil has surged five times since 1970. In 1973, the OPEC oil embargo pushed crude prices up four times. Central banks raised rates aggressively, but inflation kept rising even as the economy slid into recession in 1974-75. In 1979, the Iranian Revolution doubled oil prices again. In response, Fed Chair Paul Volcker raised rates to 20%. While the policy was eventually successful in bringing inflation down, it came at the cost of triggering the deepest recession since World War II. In 1990, oil briefly doubled during the Gulf War. However, with economic growth already weakening, the Fed prioritized the slowdown and cut interest rates. As a result, oil prices normalized quickly and the ensuing recession was mild. In 2008, oil reached $147 before the global financial crisis pulled both oil and stocks down. In 2022, oil reached $130 following the outbreak of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Fed raised rates sharply. Oil eventually came down as U.S. shale producers raised output and high prices dampened demand, but bond yields stayed elevated for longer than expected. Five episodes, five different combinations of policy and outcome.

Several things make this episode different. Tariffs add a second supply-side inflation channel on top of oil. The Fed's statement this week pointed to "the effects of tariffs on prices in the goods sector" as the principal contributor to a 3.2% core PCE print. With the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz now signaled to last for months, the supply disruption has become structural rather than transient. And the dollar index (DXY) broke decisively below 100 back in April 2025, a level that historically marks a regime shift toward dollar weakness. It has stayed below since, establishing a longer-term headwind.

This uncertainty is now visible in markets, as a sharp repricing in futures – from anticipating further Fed cuts to now pricing almost none – has driven the 2-Year T-Note back to its ascending trendline support from the 2023 lows (Figure 3). This was also Chairman Powell's last policy meeting; Kevin Warsh, the President's chosen successor, cleared the Senate Banking Committee on the same day and is expected to be confirmed in May. Looking back, the S&P 500 has not held up well when central banks are this uncertain and oil is this elevated. At all-time highs while crude tests $110, the index looks the most exposed.