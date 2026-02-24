Geopolitics has never been our forte, and we make no claims to expertise in the field. What we consciously try to do is view the financial markets through a probabilistic lens — not fixating on a particular asset class or narrative, but looking for opportunities with skewed risk-to-reward.

When it comes to Iran, what we've been reading suggests that we may be approaching a critical "boiling point," characterized by diplomatic impasse and an imminent threat of large-scale military conflict. The second round of U.S.–Iran nuclear talks in Geneva ended without significant progress. In recent days, President Trump has deployed a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region, accompanied by additional fighter jets. New satellite imagery also shows Iran fortifying key facilities against anticipated bunker-buster strikes. None of these developments signal de-escalation. The situation remains extremely fluid as we write this — it is entirely possible that events may have overtaken our analysis by the time readers encounter this piece. Our primary objective is to share our thought process when approaching the markets, not to make real-time calls.

As we survey market reactions, the memory of June 2025 remains fresh. In the days leading up to Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, crude oil prices surged nearly 20% (from $65 to $78 per barrel for WTI), only to collapse back to approximately $65 on June 23 when a ceasefire was announced. The "Strait of Hormuz closure" premium that markets had priced in never materialized, hence the sharp surge and revert.

Fast forward to today: we have begun to see some bullish movements in crude oil and related assets, but the magnitude is nowhere near that of last June. This is where we put on our probabilistic hats and grow intrigued by the energy market. We believe market participants have grown complacent, not fully pricing in the risk, which in turn offers us the kind of skewed risk-to-reward we look for as we position for an upside surprise in crude oil. In other words, if large-scale military conflict does break out in the coming days and the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, oil prices could well exceed $80 per barrel. On the downside, if this once again turns out to be a big nothing-burger, the losses are far more contained with oil still hovering around $65.

In recent weeks, the U.S. equity market has already begun to wobble amid rising volatility, as AI appears to be disrupting several industries, software chief among them. Not enough attention is being paid to geopolitics. What happens when investors wake up one morning to a full-scale military operation in the Middle East? Few are well prepared. In this regard, safe-haven assets, such as bonds, precious metals and energy, could all serve as a meaningful portfolio hedge, the kind that allows investors to sleep better at night.