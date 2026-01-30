Following our last article, we entered 2026 with a constructive outlook. Inflation continued to moderate, easing pressure on real rates and debt servicing costs, while growth remained resilient enough to support earnings. Monetary policy had clearly shifted away from a hawkish stance. The prevailing assumption was that the policy backdrop would remain predictable, reinforcing a Goldilocks environment.

This framework supported a stable risk appetite. Equities continued to trade higher, credit spreads remained tight and volatility stayed subdued. Markets were operating under a coherent macro narrative, where moderating rates and steady growth reduced the need for defensive positioning.

That assumption began to weaken in early January. Despite lingering concerns around a fragile labor market, the shift did not originate from economic data. Instead, it stemmed from a sequence of geopolitical developments that reintroduced policy uncertainty into the market narrative.

The U.S. operation in Venezuela, including the capture of Nicolás Maduro and the subsequent handling of Venezuelan oil, was the first catalyst. While the direct economic impact was limited, it signaled a more assertive approach to U.S. policy. Shortly after, renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran reinforced the change in tone. The situation did not escalate into open conflict, but it was sufficient to prompt further de-risking.

This heightened sensitivity left markets vulnerable. When tariff rhetoric between the U.S. and Europe resurfaced, linked to renewed tensions over Greenland, the reaction was outsized relative to the headline. U.S. equities sold off sharply, the dollar weakened and U.S. Treasury yields moved higher in a disorderly fashion. As much as tariff threats and retaliation risks played a role, the cross-asset response itself marked an important shift.

Rather than a conventional risk-off move, markets appeared to be reassessing confidence in U.S. policy and institutional stability. A simultaneous weakening in equities, bonds and the currency pointed to hedging of U.S. exposure rather than a temporary growth scare.

This dynamic reinforced bullish momentum in precious metals as hedges against policy uncertainty. Gold, despite already trading near record highs, continued to attract demand. Silver, however, outperformed more aggressively, pushing the gold-silver ratio sharply lower. With underlying economic fundamentals not deteriorating materially, the divergence in momentum suggests a relative overshoot rather than a structural shift, implying scope for partial normalization ahead.