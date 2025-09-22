Markets have wasted no time in accelerating expectations for monetary easing. Just days after our previous article, FedWatch now shows traders pricing in a rate cut at virtually every FOMC meeting through the rest of the year. This aggressive path reflects a growing sentiment that the Federal Reserve must move quickly to address cracks in the labor market. The surprise downward revision of 911,000 payrolls, paired with a spike in jobless claims, has reinforced the narrative of a cooling labor market. As Chair Powell noted, “The balance of risks appears to be shifting,” a clear acknowledgment that the slowdown in employment can no longer be dismissed.

Yet the rate-cut cycle may prove less straightforward than markets hope. Inflation remains sticky, complicated by new tariffs from the Trump administration. Powell has called these tariff-driven pressures “short-lived,” but they still cloud the data, making it harder to separate temporary shocks from underlying inflation. Meanwhile, U.S. consumption remains firm, with retail sales rising for a third consecutive month. This resilience gives businesses room to raise prices beyond input costs, knowing households can absorb them. In that context, looser financial conditions risk fueling stronger spending and magnifying the inflationary effects of tariffs, rather than offsetting them.

This policy bind is not without precedent. The Great Inflation of the 1970s serves as a reminder of how difficult it is to balance the Fed’s dual mandate when both inflation and employment are under pressure. While today’s environment is far less extreme, the lesson endures: cutting rates into sticky inflation risks repeating past mistakes. Premature easing in the 1970s reignited price pressures instead of containing them. At the same time, trade uncertainty continues to drag on capital expenditure and manufacturing. Investment in infrastructure and materials has stalled, and recent factory gains remain modest—clear signs that lower rates alone may not be enough to counter deeper structural headwinds.

Equity markets, however, remain firmly focused on the upside. Lower rates have propelled indices to fresh highs, with the Russell 2000 nearing its record on expectations that small-caps benefit most from cheaper credit. This optimism has been amplified by excitement around artificial intelligence and, just as importantly, by sheer relief: after a year dominated by tariff escalations and geopolitical tensions, investors appear exhausted and eager to embrace any positive catalyst. Yet history warns against complacency. September has often proven to be the weakest month for equities, the so-called “September effect,” as seasonal pressures combine with thin liquidity and profit-taking. If this seasonal headwind converges with disappointment on policy or geopolitics, the very easing fueling today’s rally could just as quickly unwind it.