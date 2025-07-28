The latest earnings season has injected fresh optimism into U.S. equity markets, reinforcing the view that ongoing tariff disputes have yet to materially disrupt corporate performance. This resilience is especially evident in the technology sector, where earnings growth remains strong, and in financials, where major banks have exceeded expectations on the back of robust trading and investment banking revenues. This strength has helped propel the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 to new all-time highs; despite the small caps’ struggle to recover.

On the trade front, a key driver of market sentiment was President Trump's decision to postpone the scheduled tariff hikes on July 9, extending the deadline to August 1 for 14 countries. While this move offers temporary relief, it also perpetuates uncertainty. Still, the repeated delays have led to the emergence of a market acronym, TACO: Trump Always Chickens Out, a tongue-in-cheek reminder of how markets now routinely price in last-minute tariff reprieves. This dynamic has bolstered risk-on sentiment, with investors increasingly betting against the possibility of a full-blown trade escalation.

This cautious optimism has spilled over into commodities, particularly crude oil. Prices surged recently amid fears that geopolitical tensions could lead to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil supply. But the rally proved short-lived, as tensions eased, crude quickly reversed and resumed its longer-term bearish trend. The broader backdrop remains challenging, with rising global inventories and weakening demand expectations amid cooling growth forecasts.

Even as equities find renewed footing, safe-haven demand remains elevated. Gold continues to break records, a reflection of persistent macro and geopolitical uncertainty. Platinum has also seen a sharp rally, driven by constrained mining supply, tighter inventories and increased industrial demand. The surge in platinum has narrowed the Gold-Platinum ratio to levels last seen in early 2024, hinting at a possible reversal. With platinum appearing stretched, some capital rotation back into gold seems likely as investors reassess relative value.

Looking ahead, the market remains caught between strong earnings momentum and lingering policy risks. Until there’s firm evidence of a global downturn, markets are likely to continue exhibiting knee-jerk reactions to headline risks; bouncing between relief and retreat. For now, earnings strength and tariff delays are enough to keep investors hopeful, but the simultaneous surge in precious metals shows that investors haven’t abandoned their hedge.