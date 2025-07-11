It’s the long Fourth of July weekend — a moment of calm in an otherwise eventful year for markets. With things quieting down, it’s an apt time to pause and reflect on the first half of 2025. In a macro environment like this, it’s not uncommon for investors to feel fatigued by the constant barrage of headlines. But if we look through the noise, we can see some defining moments that help explain how we got to where we are today.

The year began with the tariff war in full swing, culminating on Liberation Day and China’s quick retaliatory measures in early April. The market was truly in turmoil: on April 9, the global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank warned that “we are witnessing a simultaneous collapse in the price of all U.S. assets, including equities, the dollar versus alternative reserve FX and the bond market. We are entering uncharted territory in the global financial system.” Unbeknownst to many, that very day marked the low for U.S. equities. A 90-day tariff pause was announced, triggering a staggering V-shaped rebound that has, so far, continued with little resistance.

The resilience of the equity market has been nothing short of remarkable, especially considering that an armed conflict between Iran and Israel broke out in June. Crude oil prices spiked above $77 per barrel — 40% higher than the April low — yet despite the unprecedented tension and talk of a possible World War III, equities remained largely unfazed throughout those tense two weeks.

Now, as we settle into the quiet summer season, the latest headline is that the U.S. Congress has finally passed the Big Beautiful Bill. Looking ahead to when people return from their holidays, we face the end of the tariff pause and the likely risk of renewed trade tensions. Meanwhile, the ongoing dispute between Elon Musk — once a strong supporter — and President Trump continues to generate headlines, adding to the sense of fatigue.

Amid all this, one major trend that, in our view, has not fully run its course yet is the weakening of the U.S. dollar. Domestically, the deficit keeps growing as the administration focuses on trying to grow out of its debt rather than actively reducing it. As the debt spiral deepens — coupled with President Trump’s persistent pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates — the prospects for a stronger dollar look increasingly dim. Globally, America-first trade policies have strained relationships with long-term foreign investors, particularly in Europe and Japan. We’re seeing the early stages of capital repatriation and a broader shift toward de-dollarization, as more countries and investors diversify away from U.S. assets. This trend is worth monitoring closely, as it not only adds pressure on the dollar but also creates pockets of opportunity in less-traded or overlooked assets that stand to benefit as capital finds new homes.

That said, the U.S. dollar has already seen a steep decline since February. Nothing moves in a straight line, so a counter-trend rebound wouldn’t be surprising. Therefore, to express a bearish U.S. dollar view, we believe that directly trading the major currency pairs doesn’t offer the best risk/reward profile at this stage. Instead, building long positions in commodities, which tend to have an inverse correlation with the U.S. dollar, could be a more compelling way to capture this trend. If the dollar weakens further, many commodities may just be getting started on their upward move.