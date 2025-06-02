Economists were caught off guard when the U.S. Consumer Confidence Index posted its largest monthly gain in four years, snapping a five-month streak of declines. The sharp rebound was closely linked to renewed optimism following a temporary truce in the tariff frictions between the U.S. and China. While the improvement was broad-based across all age and income groups, we remain cautious, especially considering the survey’s cut-off date preceded President Trump’s announcement of a 50% tariff on the European Union. Though that announcement was delayed two days later, the back-to-back headlines spurred notable market volatility.

As always, we seek opportunities beyond the immediate headlines. And with the planting season for corn and soybeans in full swing, a retreat to the farm seems especially timely.

There are multiple signs pointing to a strong production year. In contrast to last year’s drought-stricken conditions across the Corn Belt, this season’s weather outlook is significantly more favorable. Heavy rains have supported crop development and accelerated planting progress. The most recent Crop Progress report for the 2025 growing season shows the planting of corn and soybean and crop emergence are well ahead of the five-year average. Reflecting these improvements, the USDA and other forecasting agencies are now projecting record U.S. corn and soybean harvests for 2025. In addition, large crop expectations from South American producers, particularly Brazil and Argentina, are expected to further boost global supply.

What makes corn and soybeans especially interesting is their role in crush spreads? U.S. soybeans are primarily crushed into soybean meal and oil. Since the output ratio of the crushing process is fixed, traders can calculate the soybean crush spread to assess whether it’s more profitable to sell raw soybeans or process them into derivatives. Lately, the spread has been supported by strong demand for soybean oil. The irony, however, is that oil makes up only about one-fifth of the soybean; the remainder becomes meal, which is mostly used as livestock feed. As more soybeans are crushed to satisfy oil demand, meal supplies balloon; placing downward pressure on meal prices.

A parallel dynamic plays out in cattle feeding. Feedlot operators purchase feeder calves and raise them to be sold as finished cattle. Because corn makes up a significant portion of feed, it’s typically included in the cattle crush spread. While the exact amount of corn needed to fatten a calf varies, the spread still offers valuable insights. Ongoing downward pressure on the spread signals shrinking profit margins, prompting farmers to sell feeder cattle early rather than incur higher feed costs. Moreover, with feeder cattle supplies already tight, demand for corn is likely to remain subdued.

Taken together, rising crop supplies and softening feed demand point to a textbook setup for lower prices. While macro headlines have dominated market attention, the real story may be unfolding quietly in the fields where supply and demand dynamics are shifting decisively.