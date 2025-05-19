It’s been over a month since “Liberation Day,” and the global trade landscape has shifted significantly. Following the initial shock of record-high tariffs, most notably the U.S. imposing a staggering 245% duty on China, market sentiment took a hit, even as a 90-day grace period for some U.S. trading partners provided a brief sense of stability.

This past week, however, has marked a notable turning point. The U.S. and China agreed to a temporary tariff pause, cutting duties to 30% and 10%, respectively. In parallel, the U.S. also reached a targeted trade agreement with the UK. These developments have rekindled investor optimism, with hopes rising that the worst of the trade war may now be behind us.

As we noted previously, the "local peak" in fear and uncertainty appears to have passed. The U.S. dollar has strengthened, Treasury yields are climbing and gold prices have retreated as capital rotates out of safe havens. Renewed risk appetite is evident in the surge of flows into equities and cryptocurrencies. Tech-heavy indices have led the charge, buoyed by the resumption of U.S.-China trade in electronics and components. As global trade flows are expected to improve, the expected increase in freight and shipping is likely to boost demand for crude oil, which has seen a modest rebound. Moreover, agricultural futures are also gaining attention as trade in farm goods resumes at lower tariff rates.

Still, it’s important to temper expectations. The U.S.-UK trade deal is not a comprehensive free trade agreement but a targeted pact covering select sectors, such as autos and steel. The U.S.-China tariff reductions are strictly temporary, and many U.S. trading partners remain under a 90-day grace period. The recent rally likely reflects traders positioning ahead of a broader recovery, but with the global economy still absorbing the fallout from prior tariff shocks, this optimism could fade if negotiations stall or policy reversals occur. Moreover, the benefits are unevenly distributed: sectors directly impacted by the tariff rollbacks are recovering, but many industries remain under pressure from lingering trade barriers.

Looking ahead, tech’s outperformance has pushed the Nasdaq-to-Russell 2000 ratio to historical highs; but this divergence may not last. Renewed U.S.-China trade in electronics supports tech optimism. However, the impetus of tariff war was rooted in a policy agenda to revive American manufacturing. This suggests that the current tech-led recovery may be out of step with broader macroeconomic priorities – that of small-cap and industrial stocks.