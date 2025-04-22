Two weeks can feel like ages in today's rapidly evolving macro environment. Changing narratives, relentless headlines and volatile market swings have made navigating current conditions incredibly challenging. More than ever, it's crucial to maintain a cool head and avoid being swept up by the constant barrage of headlines.

Long-time readers of our "Fresh from the Trading Room" series will recognize our unwavering long-term bullish stance on gold. We firmly believe that, as J.P. Morgan famously said, "Gold is money. Everything else is credit." However, having a strong long-term view does not preclude us from being tactical in the short term. Markets rarely move in straight lines. It's critical for traders to differentiate short-term shifts in sentiment and positioning from fundamental, long-term trends.

Lately, we've noticed gold becoming increasingly crowded, with widespread media coverage celebrating its seemingly unstoppable climb to new highs almost every other day. Observing the extended technical charts and overheated market sentiment, we've started to question whether gold is overdue for a meaningful correction. Such a correction would serve to reset sentiment, momentum, and positioning back to more balanced levels, potentially laying a stronger foundation for upcoming advances.

Undoubtedly, gold's impressive rally over recent months has been largely fuelled by heightened geopolitical uncertainty and aggressive accumulation by central banks. However, mindful of the pitfalls of linear extrapolation, we must consider whether we've reached a "local peak" of fear and uncertainty. On the tariff front, for instance, it appears the period of maximum pressure may have passed, suggesting the path forward could lean toward negotiation and de-escalation rather than further intensification. Consequently, a reduction in uncertainty—and some profit-taking in gold—seems plausible.

Notably, we intentionally did not imply that equities have reached their "local bottom." We continue to view U.S. equity indices as unattractive from a risk-reward standpoint, primarily due to their sensitivity to headlines and the accompanying volatility. The elevated volatility makes identifying optimal entry points or protective stop levels difficult.

In times like these, aside from maintaining a rational mindset, it is essential to stay flexible and avoid becoming overly committed to any particular narrative, especially if price action signals otherwise. Technical analysis is invaluable during volatile market conditions, helping traders remain objective, manage risks prudently, and ultimately capitalize on market opportunities.