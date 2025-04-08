President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” has undeniably unleashed chaos across global financial markets. The world was clearly unprepared for the scale and breadth of the tariffs. In response, equities sold off sharply following the announcement, and notably, the market failed to recover even the day after.

This isn’t the first time markets have absorbed a negative macro shock, but what sets this episode apart is the added blow from currency effects. Amid escalating tariff tensions, the U.S. dollar experienced significant depreciation against major G7 and European currencies. This has profound implications. As a region, Europe has been the largest cumulative foreign investor in the U.S. For a European institutional investor—who has benefited over the past decade from both U.S. equity outperformance and a relatively strong dollar—this moment represents a triple threat:

The “Magnificent 7” stocks, market darlings until recently, are now down more than 20% year-to-date, and we’ve only just passed Q1. The U.S. dollar has weakened nearly 9% against the euro in the same period. Some analysts have characterized the increasingly divergent approaches of the Trump administration and the EU to trade tariffs and international affairs.

Given these developments, it’s entirely rational for a European asset allocator to start thinking about repatriating capital. Different from short-term, sentiment-driven retail flows, these are strategic reallocations with long-term implications. That’s what makes the outlook for U.S. equities particularly grim. Even if some of the tariffs are eventually scaled back or negotiated down, it takes time to rebuild investor confidence and international alliances. In this context, the U.S. economy appears exposed and vulnerable. The probability of an economic slowdown, or even a recession, has increased markedly.

Still, as the saying goes, there’s always a bull market somewhere. We’ve maintained a bullish stance on gold since it was trading below 2,800. We have consistently expressed positive views on various currencies versus the U.S. dollar throughout Q1 (as seen in past FFTTR articles: Catching a Break, Resource Curse and Here Come the Tariffs). Additionally, amid the broader market turbulence, we’re seeing favorable technical setups in the Treasury market where futures have rallied in line with the administration’s preference for lower yields.

In line with the core theme of our Fresh from the Trading Room series, we encourage our readers to take a diversified approach. Opportunities abound across other asset classes and regions. What we’re witnessing now serves as a timely and powerful validation of that perspective.