The opinions expressed in this report are those of Inspirante Trading Solutions Pte Ltd (“ITS”) and are considered market commentary. They are not intended to act as investment recommendations. Full disclaimers are available at the end of this report.
Upcoming economic events (Singapore Local Time):
Date
Time
Venue
|2025-03-25
|22:000
|U.S. Consumer Confidence (Mar)
|2025-03-27
|20:30
U.S. Initial & Continuing Jobless claims
|2025-03-27
|20:30
U.S. GDP (Q4)
|2025-03-28
|20:30
|U.S. Core PCE Price Index (Feb)
|2025-03-31
|09:30
China Manufacturing PMI (Mar)
|2025-04-01
|11:30
RBA Interest Rate Decision (Apr)
|2025-04-04
|20:30
U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (Mar)
Market snapshots
Figure 1: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 & Dow Jones futures
The breakdown in equities over the past few weeks has been unavoidable. The latest move has brought the Russell 2000 back to April 2024 levels, wiping out a 25% rally.
Figure 2: Feeder Cattle futures
A breakout and retest of a rising wedge has pushed Feeder Cattle prices to an all-time high.
Figure 3: Feeder Cattle - Live Cattle futures
As a result, the Feeder Cattle – Live Cattle spread is now trading at an all-time high, surpassing the 2014 spike.
Figure 4: AUD/JPY Currency (Weekly)
AUD/JPY has now broken its four-year uptrend with its recent move lower.
Figure 5: AUD/JPY Currency (Monthly)
Zooming out, the breakdown in the uptrend marks the start of a potential downtrend within the multi-decade trading range.
Beyond the charts
While equities remain under pressure, Feeder Cattle, much like Gold, has been steadily inching toward another all-time high.
Much of this strength can be attributed to supply constraints, as persistent drought conditions in key cattle-producing regions have limited herd expansion. Additionally, restrictive import policies from Mexico—historically a major supplier of feeder calves—have further tightened supply. However, the most critical factor driving Feeder Cattle prices higher over the past two years has been the decline in feed costs.
Feedlots, which purchase young cattle (feeder cattle) and fatten them until they reach slaughter weight, are highly sensitive to feed costs—primarily corn and soybean meal, their largest operating expense. When feed prices decline, the cost of finishing cattle drops, allowing feedlots to pay more for feeder cattle while maintaining profitability. This increased willingness to bid higher sends upward pressure on feeder cattle prices, contributing to the recent rally.
As a result, the Feeder-to-Live Cattle spread has reached an all-time high. Historically, extreme levels in this spread have tended to mean-revert, often aligning with shifts in feed costs and demand dynamics for finished cattle. The last significant spike in this spread occurred in 2014, after which a sharp reversal brought it back in line with the long-term trend.
In our view, the downtrend in corn and soybean meal, which began in 2023, appears to be nearing an end. As we previously identified, corn is forming an ascending triangle, while soybean meal may be bottoming out. Both inputs are currently trading near long-term support levels. Should a rally in corn and soybean meal materialize, feed costs will rise, reducing the attractiveness of Feeder Cattle and potentially narrowing the Feeder-to-Live Cattle spread.
Beyond commodities, the monetary policy divergence between Australia and Japan presents an interesting opportunity. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has begun an easing cycle, cutting rates by 25bps to 4.10% in February, with further cuts still undecided as inflation moderates and growth slows. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has taken the opposite path, raising rates to 0.5%, the highest level in 17 years. While the BOJ left rates unchanged in its latest meeting, it is noteworthy that Japan’s core inflation has exceeded 2% for 33 consecutive months, keeping the door open for further policy normalization.
In contrast, the RBA—set to meet on April 1—remains cautious on inflation, citing uncertainties such as rising global trade tensions under President Trump’s second term. Historically, such uncertainty has benefited the yen as a safe-haven currency, making it more attractive relative to commodity-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar.
From ideas to actions
We conclude with the following hypothetical trades:1:
Case Study 1: Short Feeder Cattle futures, Long Live Cattle futures
We would consider taking a short position in the price spread between Feeder Cattle (GFQ5) & Live Cattle (LEQ5). Looking at the Aug contract for both futures, the current price spread trades at 91.60, with a stop loss at 105, a hypothetical maximum loss of 105-91.6 = 13.4 points. Looking at Figure 3, if the spread reverts to the long term mean of roughly 35 is confirmed, it results in 56.6 points.
Each Feeder Cattle futures contract represents 50,000 pounds, and each point move is 500 USD while each Live Cattle futures contract represents 40,000 pounds, and each point move is 400 USD.
Feeder Cattle Futures
Live Cattle Futures
Contract Size
50,000 Pounds
40,000 Pounds
Point Value
500 USD
400 USD
Since the contract size is different, to construct a hedge position, we would match 4 Feeder Cattle futures to 5 Live Cattle Futures, in such a case a 1 point move in the spread would be 2000 USD.
4 x Feeder Cattle Futures
5 x Live Cattle Futures
Contract Size
4 x 50,000 = 200,000 Pounds
5 x 40,000 = 200,000 Pounds
Point Value
4 x 500 = 2,000 USD
5 x 400 = 2,000 USD
To understand how this translates to P/L, lets walk through a hypothetical scenario to see how the P&L might be calculated:
Assuming the spread falls to 56.60 driven by a fall in Cattle Prices
(U.S. cents per pound)
Feeder Cattle Futures
Live Cattle Futures
Spread
Prices on entry
293.50
201.90
91.60
Prices on exit
242.20
185.60
56.60
P/L
(293.50-242.20) x 2,000
= 102,600 USD
(185.60 – 201.90) x 2,000
= -32,600 USD
102,600 – 32,600=
70,000 USD
This is also equivalent to using the change in spread price multiplied by point value:
(91.60 - 56.60) x 2,000 = 70,000 USD
Or
Assuming the spread rallies to 105 driven by a rally in Cattle Prices
(U.S. cents per pound)
Feeder Cattle Futures
Live Cattle Futures
Spread
Prices on entry
293.50
201.90
91.60
Prices on exit
314.00
209.00
105.00
P/L
(293.50-314.00) x 2,000
= -41,000 USD
|
= 14,200 USD
-41,000 + 14,200=
-26,800 USD
Which is also equivalent to the change in spread price multiplied by the point value:
(91.60 – 105.00) x 2000 = -26,800 USD
Case Study 2: Short Australian dollar/Japanese yen futures
We would consider taking a short position in Australian dollar/Japanese yen futures (AJYM5) at the current price of 94.02, with a stop-loss below 97.60, a hypothetical maximum loss of 97.60 – 94.02 = 3.58 points. Looking at Figure 5, if the breakdown of the uptrend is confirmed, Australian dollar/Japanese yen prices have the potential to reach 85.8, resulting in 94.02 – 85.8 = 8.22 points. Each point move in the Australian dollar/Japanese yen futures contract is 200,000 JPY.
Our hits & misses
Figure 6: Gold futures
We explored the gold rally in Q1, which recently hit the take-profit level. This trade worked out well, as the highlighted breakout from the symmetrical triangle led to a subsequent and rapid rally. Alongside this, the U.S. dollar weakened by approximately 4.7% over the duration of the trade, while market sentiment shifted toward fear, as measured by the Fear & Greed Index and rising volatility. These factors further reinforced the safe-haven appeal of Gold.
Figure 7: Nikkei 225 (USD) Index futures
The long Nikkei 225 Index trade was quickly stopped out after failing to break above resistance. During the trade, the export-dependent Nikkei 225 faced headwinds as the yen appreciated, negatively impacting the index. Additionally, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates, further strengthening the yen and adding pressure to Japanese equities.
The Rearview Mirror
Figure 8: WTI Crude Oil futures (Weekly)
Crude oil prices have once again found support near the $66 level. At this point, prices are on the verge of breaking the descending triangle pattern, leaving the door open for further downside potential.
Figure 9: Heating Oil futures (Weekly)
Heating oil is now at the convergence of multiple patterns, suggesting an imminent significant move. The current long-term support at $2.1500 has proven to be a decisive marker for the next directional move.
Figure 10: Soybean futures (Weekly)
Soybean futures are currently consolidating near multi-decade support, maintaining a critical technical level.
Figure 11: Soybean Oil futures (May 2025 Contract)
The rising channel for soybean oil was decisively broken, and prices have now returned to the support level.
Figure 12: Soybean Oil futures (Weekly)
Zooming out, soybean oil remains well above its long-term uptrend.
Figure 13: Soybean Meal futures (Weekly)
Soybean Meal is also trading near long term support.
Figure 14: Live Cattle futures
As we previously pointed out, live cattle has broken out of its 15-month ascending triangle, reaching a new all-time high shortly after.
Figure 15: Gold futures
The spectacular rally in gold has now pushed it above the upper band of the rising channel.
Figure 16: Silver futures
Silver’s recent surge has convincingly cleared the previous resistance at $33.
Figure 17:USD/CNH Currency (Weekly)
Since 2014, the Chinese yuan has displayed three episodes of significant appreciation against the USD upon breaking its uptrend. After a failed breakout in 2024, the pair is once again trending lower.
Figure 18:EUR/GBP Currency (Weekly)
The nine-year support for EUR/GBP is holding, as the currency pair bounces off support.
Figure 19: Mexican Peso futures
The Mexican peso is slowly grinding higher after forming a five-month rounding bottom, signalling a potential reversal.
Figure 20: Platinum futures
The multi-decade symmetrical triangle continues to consolidate as it nears both the apex and the 1,000 mark. The eventual breakout will likely be a key watchpoint.
Figure 21: Nikkei 225 Index futures
The recent weakness in the Nikkei 225 pushed it below the rectangle range we previously identified. The current retest of resistance will determine the next decisive move.
Figure 22: S&P 500 E-mini futures
The S&P 500 Index has broken below its 200-day moving average. Past breaks below this level have typically resulted in either a quick rebound or a significant move lower.
