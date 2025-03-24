While equities remain under pressure, Feeder Cattle, much like Gold, has been steadily inching toward another all-time high.

Much of this strength can be attributed to supply constraints, as persistent drought conditions in key cattle-producing regions have limited herd expansion. Additionally, restrictive import policies from Mexico—historically a major supplier of feeder calves—have further tightened supply. However, the most critical factor driving Feeder Cattle prices higher over the past two years has been the decline in feed costs.

Feedlots, which purchase young cattle (feeder cattle) and fatten them until they reach slaughter weight, are highly sensitive to feed costs—primarily corn and soybean meal, their largest operating expense. When feed prices decline, the cost of finishing cattle drops, allowing feedlots to pay more for feeder cattle while maintaining profitability. This increased willingness to bid higher sends upward pressure on feeder cattle prices, contributing to the recent rally.

As a result, the Feeder-to-Live Cattle spread has reached an all-time high. Historically, extreme levels in this spread have tended to mean-revert, often aligning with shifts in feed costs and demand dynamics for finished cattle. The last significant spike in this spread occurred in 2014, after which a sharp reversal brought it back in line with the long-term trend.

In our view, the downtrend in corn and soybean meal, which began in 2023, appears to be nearing an end. As we previously identified, corn is forming an ascending triangle, while soybean meal may be bottoming out. Both inputs are currently trading near long-term support levels. Should a rally in corn and soybean meal materialize, feed costs will rise, reducing the attractiveness of Feeder Cattle and potentially narrowing the Feeder-to-Live Cattle spread.

Beyond commodities, the monetary policy divergence between Australia and Japan presents an interesting opportunity. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has begun an easing cycle, cutting rates by 25bps to 4.10% in February, with further cuts still undecided as inflation moderates and growth slows. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has taken the opposite path, raising rates to 0.5%, the highest level in 17 years. While the BOJ left rates unchanged in its latest meeting, it is noteworthy that Japan’s core inflation has exceeded 2% for 33 consecutive months, keeping the door open for further policy normalization.

In contrast, the RBA—set to meet on April 1—remains cautious on inflation, citing uncertainties such as rising global trade tensions under President Trump’s second term. Historically, such uncertainty has benefited the yen as a safe-haven currency, making it more attractive relative to commodity-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar.