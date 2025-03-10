On March 4, US President Donald Trump eliminated any lingering doubts that the tariff threats were merely negotiation tactics for Canada, Mexico and China. The previous deferral of tariffs had fueled hopes that new trade agreements with U.S. partners would prevent their implementation, leading many to bet against the tariffs taking effect. However, as the deadline approached without new trade-liberalizing developments, markets adjusted their expectations, triggering a broad sell-off across various asset classes. Market sentiment throughout the week has fluctuated in response to evolving tariff developments.

It was no surprise that retaliation was swift. Canada immediately imposed 25% tariffs on over 20 billion dollars’ worth of American imports, targeting steel, aluminium and various consumer goods. Despite the U.S. postponing car tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remains firm, refusing to lift Canada’s retaliatory tariffs until the U.S. removes its own. Canada’s unwavering stance underscores its determination to stand its ground in this trade dispute. Meanwhile, China responded with tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports. As the largest buyer of several U.S. agricultural products, China’s levies discourage businesses from sourcing from the U.S., leading to an anticipated sharp drop in demand for American agricultural goods. With both sides holding firm and no clear path toward resolution, it is increasingly likely that this trade tension, and the back-and-forth negotiations surrounding it, will drag on for much longer before we see any meaningful breakthroughs. This largely explains the widespread sell-off in agricultural commodities.

A deeper look into the interconnected agricultural markets suggests that this sell-off may only mark the beginning of a broader bearish trend. With retaliatory tariffs on meat products from Canada and China, international demand for U.S. livestock is expected to decline. This could leave producers struggling to offload stock, discouraging further production. In the U.S., more than half of the corn supply is used for animal feed, while 80% of soybean is crushed into soybean meal, almost entirely for livestock consumption. A reduction in livestock production would weaken demand for animal feed, further depressing soybean meal and thus soybean prices. This pressure is amplified by the direct tariffs on soybeans, exacerbating the downside risks.

Beyond immediate price pressures, the trade conflicts are likely to trigger global trade realignments as importing countries seek alternative suppliers to replace U.S. exports. Brazil, a leading global exporter of many agricultural products, potentially stands to become a major beneficiary of this shift. With China’s high demand, new trade agreements between the two nations could easily boost Brazil’s export volumes and trade surplus. A higher trade surplus generally leads to greater foreign capital inflows, supporting the appreciation of the Brazilian real. Moreover, if the shift in the global trade landscape proves to be structural rather than temporary, it could reinforce long-term strength in Brazil’s currency and its broader economic position.