Just two weekends into U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, his policies have already kept markets on edge. Over the weekend, he signed three executive orders imposing new tariffs: a 25% duty on all Canadian goods (with energy products taxed at a lower 10%), a 25% duty on all Mexican goods and an additional 10% duty on all Chinese imports. These measures were set to take effect just three days after the announcement, triggering a global market sell-off the following Monday.

However, following a swift response from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced 25% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who pledged countermeasures, the negotiation took a turn, with the proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico being postponed by at least a month. Meanwhile, China unveiled its own retaliatory measures, though they were perceived as measured, likely leaving room for further trade talks. While trade tensions remain elevated, President Trump’s first term taught markets one key lesson: escalating trade tensions drive persistent policy uncertainty, making it difficult for markets to price in regulatory and geopolitical shifts.

At the start of the year, we highlighted Japan as an area with lower geopolitical risk exposure. This time, however, our focus shifts to its currency. After decades of deflation, we witness Japan entering a sustained inflationary regime, with core inflation reaching a 16-month high of 3% in December and surpassing Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the thirty-third consecutive month. This strengthens the case for further rate hikes as Japan moves toward monetary policy normalization, contrasting with other major central banks, which are leaning toward rate cuts. A narrowing interest rate differential would provide a more fundamental justification for the unwinding of yen carry trades, rather than the previous unwinding driven primarily by panic which has since reversed.

“Secretary Bessent and I confirmed we would consult closely in regards to forex,” said Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato following a video conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Given Trump’s previous criticisms of a weak yen, calling it a “disaster” for U.S. manufacturers, we expect renewed discussions around a stronger yen. Moreover, if geopolitical tensions escalate, the yen could once again regain its safe-haven appeal. Together, these factors set the stage for yen appreciation.