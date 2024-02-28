In our very first piece of 2023, published precisely a year ago, we posited that Japan, the land of the Rising Sun, could be among the top macroeconomic events to watch. This assessment was grounded in the inflationary pressures beginning to manifest within Japan, alongside increasing yield differentials exerting pressure on the Japanese yen. The yen weakened as global bond yields rose, while Japanese yields remained suppressed. In response to these dynamics, we anticipated that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would eventually move away from its Negative Interest Rate Policy (NIRP) and adjust its Yield Curve Control policy to permit a rise in bond yields, particularly at the longer end of the curve.

Despite minor policy adjustments by the BoJ, the anticipated "major event" did not materialize in 2023. Observing the movements of USD/JPY, which closely tracks the yield differential between the U.S. and Japan, it becomes apparent that U.S. bond yields remain the primary driver of the differential. Notably, there have been two key divergences recently. Firstly, the U.S. 10-year yield has moderately recovered from a recent low of 3.8% to 4.3%, still significantly below the previous year's peak of 5%. However, the USD/JPY has once again surpassed the 150 mark, approaching last year's peak.

The second divergence involves the Japanese yield curve – the difference between the yields on 10-year and 2-year government bonds – and the TOPIX/Nikkei 225 ratio. The yield curve's shape significantly influences the relative performance of these indices, with TOPIX having a greater sector weightage on financials than the technology and consumer goods-focused Nikkei 225. Despite the Japanese yield curve steepening significantly since 2023, which typically benefits the financials, TOPIX has continued to underperform the Nikkei 225, barring short-term gains driven by market anticipation of BoJ policy shifts that ultimately did not occur. Nonetheless, we maintain that Japan's monetary policy will eventually converge with the rest of the world's. Additionally, the ongoing fundraising scandal within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) suggests political instability that may delay BoJ's policy normalization efforts until the latter half of the year.

Turning our attention back to the U.S., the much-anticipated "Fed Pivot" has been a pivotal factor in recent asset class movements, including record highs in the U.S. equity market and lower bond yields as investors piled into duration since October last year, coinciding with equities' V-shaped recovery. However, recent strength in U.S. economic data (both inflation and the labor market) has reignited concerns about a potential secondary inflationary wave and a possibly delayed or diminished Fed pivot. This apprehension has led to a rebound in the U.S. 10-year yield in recent weeks. Historically, the equity market tends to be the last to respond to macroeconomic regime shifts, compared to the fixed income or foreign exchange markets, largely due to higher retail participation. The current situation may be no exception, with the USD/JPY as the canary in the coal mine, indicating that wider yield differentials could persist in the short term. It's possible that U.S. bond yields may experience one final surge before the Fed ultimately intervenes.