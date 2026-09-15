Farmers in the major corn and soybean growing regions of the United States told the Financial Times this month that they are facing the “worst crisis in 40 years,” as high energy and fertilizer costs connected to the Iran War squeeze margins. Diesel fuel prices, for example, have surged more than 40% since the onset of the war in commodity crop-growing regions. Despite trade tensions, corn exports are projected to sit steady at 20% of production this year. Monthly ethanol production has been strong in 2026, contributing to the recent boost in prices. According to the USDA Crop Progress report, corn maturation in the United States is aligned with the five-year average as of end-August, with 57% of the national crop estimated at good-or-excellent condition: a moderate measure.

The monthly USDA World Agricultural Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) tends to be particularly impactful in August, with the month bringing the first observational data for many field crops including corn and soybeans. This August proved bullish for both Corn and Soybean futures as corn yield, soybean yield and corn ending stocks fell below industry expectations.