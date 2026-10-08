Corn futures, the world’s most liquid exchange-traded agricultural commodity, fell in the latter half of September after an extraordinary summer, losing nearly 4% on September 30, 2026, alone following a bearish USDA NASS Quarterly Grain Stocks report. Media reported the average trade expectation for the report at 1.924 billion bushels, below the report release of 2.095 billion bushels. Beyond exceeding expectation, the September number was 35% above the year prior, indicating historically high stocks and thus ample supply to satisfy what proved this summer to be strong demand. As of early October, many corn-growing regions of the U.S. midwest are experiencing soggy conditions during what should be the kickoff to the annual harvest, on top of last month’s lower-than-expected yield forecasting on the part of the USDA. This month’s forthcoming Crop Progress reports will tell if quality suffers further due to weather, potentially boosting Corn futures once again.

Soybean stocks fell somewhat below expectations for the September 30, 2026 report, sustaining prices and netting flat for continuous Soybean futures on the month. Soybean Meal rose along with livestock prices due to its primary use for animal feed. Soybean Oil futures softened from summer peaks underlied by strong biomass-based diesel demand.