Losses in Corn, Wheat and Soybean complex futures weighed heavily on the CME Group Agriculture Index this past month. In the United States, where Corn and Soybean complex futures are physically delivered, corn and soybeans are planted and harvested once per year. October is the month during which the majority of the nation’s harvest of these two most widely planted crops occurs.

Wheat, oats and rice, our breakfast-gruel staples, were among the most dynamic CME Group Agriculture Index movers this past month. Unlike corn and soybeans, the harvests of wheat, rice and oats are completed in late summer, making North American new crop supply well-known by October of each year.

In what now seems to be a near-yearly occurrence, Mississippi River water levels dipped problematically low this October, collapsing local cash basis rates for crops that are exported along the river, spiking downbound barge rates, and adding to bearish futures price pressure for major commodity benchmarks.