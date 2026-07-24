The Cattle Cycle, the eight- to 12-year expansion and contraction of the U.S. cattle herd, has continued its slow slog through its current contraction phase in the summer of 2026. Supply remains at or near 75-year lows, and USDA data released during the month showed that despite record prices, herd rebuilding, initiated by what is known as “heifer retention,” has not yet begun in earnest. According to the late July 2026 USDA Cattle Inventory and Cattle on Feed Reports, as of July 1, 2026, U.S. cattle and calves totaled slightly above the year prior. Beef cows, however, dropped another 1% to 28.5 million head, and the 2026 expected calf crop was down 2%.

The monthly USDA Cattle on Feed release, which is reported at a lag, estimated total cattle on feed (in feedlots with 1,000+ head capacity) at 11.37 million head as of July 1, up 2% since last year. June feedlot placements (i.e., the number of cattle transitioning from the cow-calf stage of life to the feedlot), dropped 3% year over year to 1.40 million head. Fed cattle marketings totaled 1.66 million head, also down 3% year over year, marking the lowest June marketing volume since the data series began publishing in 1996. Together these factors support higher Feeder and Live Cattle prices as components to the CME Group Agriculture Index, over the prior year.

The effects of tight supplies can be felt downstream by the American consumer. The USDA ERS July Food Price Outlook highlighted that retail beef and veal prices jumped 1.4% from May to June and were 11.8% higher year over year. Farm-level cattle prices are projected to rise 11.6% overall in 2026, backed by resilient domestic consumer demand.