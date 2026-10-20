Over the past 20 years, the pace of growth in China has often been the single biggest driver of commodity prices. When the world’s second largest economy grew quickly, prices of commodities such as crude oil, copper, corn, wheat and soybean oil rose, and when the pace cooled, they fell.

Pre-2022, copper prices correlated with China’s growth (Figure 1). Likewise, up until 2026, crude oil prices peaked and bottomed approximately 12 months after crests and troughs in the pace of growth in China (Figure 2). Corn, wheat and soybean oil prices did the same (Figures 3, 4 and 5). The lag times between the level of Chinese growth and price movements in these commodities likely had a great deal to do with China’s strategic stockpiling and their tendency to buy when prices were low or falling and to slow imports when prices were high or rising.