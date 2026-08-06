As has often been the case historically, U.S. fiscal and monetary policies are currently pointing in different directions. The U.S. federal government continues to pursue an expansionary fiscal policy by running a large budget deficit of approximately 5.7% of GDP—unusually elevated for an economy with a historically low 4.2% unemployment rate (Figure 1).
Figure 1: The budget deficit is large given the level of unemployment
Conversely, monetary policy remains near neutral to slightly restrictive, with the target Fed funds rate hovering slightly above core inflation (Figure 2). And, Fed funds futures are reflecting market expectations that lean toward potential rate hikes rather than rate cuts in the next 12-24 months (Figure 3).
Figure 2: Fed funds rates are close to Core PCE at the moment
Figure 3: Traders price a greater likelihood of rate hikes than rate cuts
The Treasury’s Operational Scope
If the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintains a cautious stance on rate reductions, can the U.S. Treasury independently alter financial conditions through its debt management strategy? While a persistent deficit obliges the U.S. Treasury to issue substantial debt to fund government operations, the Treasury maintains broad discretion regarding the maturity of the debt. It can concentrate debt issuance in short-term Treasury bills (T-bills), intermediate Treasury notes, or long-term Treasury bonds.
If borrowings lean heavily toward short-term debt, Treasury issuance could generate looser monetary conditions independent of central bank rate decisions or balance sheet policy. This mechanism operates through four primary financial channels:
1. Counteracting Quantitative Tightening (QT)
Reducing long-term bond issuance shrinks the relative supply of duration in the market. Lower supply could place upward pressure on bond prices and suppress long-term yields. Lower long-dated yields reduce the term premium, making safe long-term debt less attractive to investors, encouraging capital allocation into riskier assets such as equities and corporate credit. This portfolio rebalancing effect directly counters the tightening impulses of central bank balance sheet contraction.
2. Anchoring the Short-End Rate Corridor
An increased supply of T-bills places temporary upward pressure on short-term market yields. Under the Fed’s ample-reserves framework, short-term rates are anchored by administrative rates: Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) and the Overnight Reverse Repo (ON RRP) facility. When T-bill yields rise slightly above the ON RRP rate, money market funds reallocate capital away from the Fed and into T-bills. This mechanism prevents short-term interest rates from spiking above the Fed's target corridor without requiring explicit central bank intervention.
3. Mobilizing Sterilized Liquidity
Money Market Funds (MMFs) hold substantial balances parked at the Fed’s ON RRP facility—effectively dormant capital withdrawn from private circulation. Higher T-bill issuance offers MMFs an attractive alternative yield, drawing cash off the central bank’s balance sheet and circulating it directly back into private financial markets. This shift expands usable liquidity across the banking and repo markets.
4. Enhancing "Near-Cash" Collateral Velocity
Short-term T-bills carry negligible duration risk. As their principal value fluctuates minimally when interest rates shift, repo market lenders apply negligible haircuts—typically 0% for maturities under 90 days and rarely exceeding 1% for longer-dated bills. Consequently, T-bills function as highly liquid cash equivalents that circulate rapidly as pristine collateral across financial transactions. By contrast, 30-year Treasury bonds carry high duration risk (where a 100-basis-point yield increase can reduce bond prices by 10% to 15%), requiring repo haircuts between 3% and 6%. Shifting supply from long-term bonds to T-bills could reduce haircut friction and enhance system-wide collateral velocity.
As such, any effort to reduce the duration of U.S. Treasury debt could be seen as a backdoor means of easing policy and could increase inflation expectations. So, is the Treasury doing it? The answer is not clear cut.
Assessing the Recent Issuance Data
Is the U.S. Treasury actively deploying this strategy? The empirical evidence presents a nuanced picture depending on the metric examined.
Measuring the average maturity of total publicly held U.S. Treasury debt shows a modest contraction. The average maturity fell from 72.00 months in Q2 2025 to 70.67 months in Q2 2026. However, looking over a three-year horizon, average marketable debt duration has remained relatively stable, easing slightly from its record peak of 74 months in 2023. Moreover, it remains near historic highs (Figure 4).
Figure 4: Average maturity of U.S. marketable debt has fallen modestly
A clearer shift appears when analyzing net issuance composition over the past 12 months. T-bill issuance has accelerated noticeably. In the year ending June 2025, net T-bill issuance totaled $18.6 billion (less than 0.1% of GDP). By the year ending June 2026, annual net T-bill issuance expanded to $906 billion (2.9% of GDP). Outside of formal Quantitative Easing (QE) episodes, where the central bank sold T-Bills to fund large scale purchases of longer-term debt, this represents one of the fastest net expansions of short-term Treasury debt on record.
Simultaneously, long-term debt sales moderated slightly as formal Quantitative Tightening reached its conclusion. Net issuance of Treasury Notes (2-year to 10-year maturities) decreased from $1.03 trillion in the twelve months ending June 2025 to $988 billion in the twelve months ending June 2026. Treasury bond issuance (maturities up to 30 years) declined from $457 billion to $417 billion over the same period (Figure 5).
Figure 5: T-Bill issuance has ramped up as an end to QT has curtailed the supply of longer-term debt.
Conclusion
While total average maturity metrics show only a slight drop, the sharp acceleration in net T-bill issuance relative to longer-dated notes and bonds indicates that fiscal debt management is currently adding liquidity to the system. Investors evaluating whether debt composition is generating an implicit monetary easing should continue monitoring the Treasury's quarterly refunding announcements and shifts in average debt maturity as well as the monthly “Debt to the Penny” numbers from the U.S. Treasury on the composition of U.S. marketable debt held by the public.
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All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered investment advice or the results of actual market experience.