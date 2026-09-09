The Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on September 15-16 amid growing investor expectations for the central bank to raise rates, reinforced by Chair Kevin Warsh’s speech at the recent Jackson Hole symposium on the need to get inflation back to its 2% target.

The meeting, whose outcome could impact financial and commodity markets over whether the Fed will again pause on interest rates or possibly tighten monetary policy, crucially comes just more than a month before the midterm elections on Nov. 3.

Will the Fed adjust interest rates so close to the elections? Using history as a guide, we find that the Fed has established a reputation of refraining from any monetary policy changes close to an election date.