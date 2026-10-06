The 1980s began under the weight of severe stagflation. To break double-digit inflation, the Volcker Fed pushed policy rates to 20% in 1980 and early 1981, triggering a 3% contraction in real GDP and a sharp deceleration in nominal growth. While unemployment surged to a peak of 10.8% by late 1982, inflation pressures abated significantly.

By late 1982, the Fed was actively easing. Lower policy rates combined with major fiscal stimulus—primarily tax cuts—fueled a dramatic rebound. Real GDP expanded at an annual rate exceeding 8% in late 1983 and early 1984, while nominal GDP growth topped 12.5%. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation, which had plummeted from 10% in 1981 to 3.9% by late 1983, ceased falling and ticked higher to 4.8%. With unemployment tumbling to 7.3%, the Fed moved to prevent overheating, raising rates by 350 basis points (from 8.5% to 12%).

This initial wave of tightening successfully cooled the economy. By late 1986 and early 1987, real GDP growth moderated to 2.7%, while nominal growth slowed to 4.8%—roughly one-third of its peak 1984 pace. Unemployment leveled off around 6.8%, and core PCE resumed its decline, falling to 2.8%. Taking advantage of this disinflationary breather, the Fed cut policy rates in half, lowering them from 12% to 6% by late 1986.

While often described as a classic soft landing, the mid-1980s economy was bifurcated. The East and West coasts expanded rapidly, whereas the industrial Midwest stagnated, and the agricultural and energy belts suffered localized downturns—a pattern characterized at the time as a "rolling regional recession."

The Fed’s mid-cycle accommodation gave the broader economy a second wind. In 1987 and 1988, real GDP accelerated back above 4%, while nominal GDP growth climbed to 8.6%. The unemployment rate resumed its decline toward 5%, and core PCE inflation accelerated from 2.8% to 4.7%.

In response, the Fed initiated its second round of tightening, raising rates by 387.5 basis points to near 10% by late 1989 (Figures 7, 8, and 9). Although briefly reversed by the October 1987 equity crash, tightening resumed in 1988 once it became clear that real economic activity remained insulated from financial market volatility.