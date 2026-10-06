Over the past few months, several major central banks have resumed hiking rates, reversing a global easing phase in 2024 and 2025 (Figure 1). The move comes amid persistent core inflation holding 0.5% to 1.5% above official target bands in many advanced economies (Figure 2).
Figure 1: After a mid-cycle easing, many central banks have embarked on a second round of tightening
Figure 2: Core inflation eased in 2023-24 before stabilizing above target in many nations
Fed Funds futures have been pricing a notable hawkish shift in recent weeks, with the baseline scenario now anticipating an additional three rate hikes over the next year by the Federal Reserve (Fed) (Figure 3). The probability distribution derived from options markets indicates roughly an 80% chance of three, four or five rate increases between now and the October 2027 FOMC meeting (Figure 4). The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points in September 2026 to 3.75%-4.00%.
Figure 3: Fed Fund futures anticipate continued Fed tightening
Figure 4: Fed Funds futures and options suggests a strong likelihood of two to four more Fed hikes in 2027
What is particularly compelling is how closely the Fed’s post-pandemic policy trajectory mirrors the economic expansions of the 1980s and 1990s. In both episodes, the Fed tightened early in the expansion (1983–84 and 1994–95), executed a mid-cycle easing (1985–87 and 1995–98), and ultimately followed up with late-cycle tightening (1988–89 and 1999–2000).
In both cases, the initial round of tightening achieved a soft landing, whereas the second round ended in recession.
What drove these second-round tightening cycles in the 1980s and 1990s? How far did the Fed have to go in tightening policy? How do those events compare with our current macro environment, and why were similar second waves absent during the 2000s and 2010s expansions?
To evaluate these questions, we track three foundational macroeconomic drivers of Fed policy:
- Nominal GDP Growth: Often overshadowed by real GDP, nominal economic growth (before adjusting for inflation) has often provided a reliable guide to long-term interest rate direction and subsequent Fed policy decisions.
- Core PCE Inflation: The Fed’s preferred gauge, which has consistently offered early signal value for policy inflection points.
- Unemployment Rate: Labor market tightness remains a primary anchor of the Fed’s dual mandate.
Nominal versus Real GDP
When investors and commentators analyze macroeconomic momentum, the conversation almost universally focuses on real GDP growth—output adjusted for inflation. This focus is understandable: real GDP measures actual physical output and economic volume rather than monetary turnover (Figure 5).
Figure 5: Nominal GDP rises considerably faster than real GDP
However, nominal GDP is often far more directly correlated with market interest rates than real GDP. Historically, Treasury yields have tracked the trajectory of nominal GDP growth closely (Figure 6). Because corporate revenues, debt servicing capacity, and wage structures are expressed in nominal dollars, nominal output serves as a crucial barometer for underlying monetary demand.
Figure 6: Treasury yields often track nominal GDP
The 1980s
The 1980s began under the weight of severe stagflation. To break double-digit inflation, the Volcker Fed pushed policy rates to 20% in 1980 and early 1981, triggering a 3% contraction in real GDP and a sharp deceleration in nominal growth. While unemployment surged to a peak of 10.8% by late 1982, inflation pressures abated significantly.
By late 1982, the Fed was actively easing. Lower policy rates combined with major fiscal stimulus—primarily tax cuts—fueled a dramatic rebound. Real GDP expanded at an annual rate exceeding 8% in late 1983 and early 1984, while nominal GDP growth topped 12.5%. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation, which had plummeted from 10% in 1981 to 3.9% by late 1983, ceased falling and ticked higher to 4.8%. With unemployment tumbling to 7.3%, the Fed moved to prevent overheating, raising rates by 350 basis points (from 8.5% to 12%).
This initial wave of tightening successfully cooled the economy. By late 1986 and early 1987, real GDP growth moderated to 2.7%, while nominal growth slowed to 4.8%—roughly one-third of its peak 1984 pace. Unemployment leveled off around 6.8%, and core PCE resumed its decline, falling to 2.8%. Taking advantage of this disinflationary breather, the Fed cut policy rates in half, lowering them from 12% to 6% by late 1986.
While often described as a classic soft landing, the mid-1980s economy was bifurcated. The East and West coasts expanded rapidly, whereas the industrial Midwest stagnated, and the agricultural and energy belts suffered localized downturns—a pattern characterized at the time as a "rolling regional recession."
The Fed’s mid-cycle accommodation gave the broader economy a second wind. In 1987 and 1988, real GDP accelerated back above 4%, while nominal GDP growth climbed to 8.6%. The unemployment rate resumed its decline toward 5%, and core PCE inflation accelerated from 2.8% to 4.7%.
In response, the Fed initiated its second round of tightening, raising rates by 387.5 basis points to near 10% by late 1989 (Figures 7, 8, and 9). Although briefly reversed by the October 1987 equity crash, tightening resumed in 1988 once it became clear that real economic activity remained insulated from financial market volatility.
Figure 7: Treasury yields often anticipated nominal GDP growth rates in the 1980s
Figure 8: Core inflation was among the main drivers of Treasury yields in the 1980s
Figure 9: Changes in unemployment rates often corresponded to rate moves
Notably, Treasury yields throughout this decade moved proactively—rising and falling in anticipation of later changes in nominal GDP and core inflation, and leading the Fed’s policy decisions.
The 1990s
The Fed's late-1980s tightening eventually tipped the U.S. into the 1990–91 recession. Nominal GDP growth slowed below 3%, core PCE inflation drifted down to 2% from nearly 5%, and unemployment rose from 5% to 7.8% by early 1992. The Fed responded by cutting policy rates by 687.5 basis points down to 3% by early 1993.
By 1993 and 1994, economic activity was rebounding, with nominal GDP growth running between 5% and 7%. Although unemployment was edging lower, core PCE inflation showed no sign of reaccelerating. Rather than wait for inflation to materialize, the Fed launched a pre-emptive strike, raising rates by 300 basis points in 1994 and early 1995 to reach 6%.
The 1994 cycle engineered a textbook soft landing: real growth moderated to 2%, nominal growth stabilized between 4% and 5%, and unemployment flatlined to around 5.5%. Core PCE inflation continued to drift lower, eventually reaching 1% by 1998. With growth subdued, the Fed trimmed rates by 75 basis points in late 1995, held them steady in 1996, and added a single hike in 1997. It then added three emergency cuts in 1998 following the Russian debt default and the collapse of hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM).
By 1999, the expansion was reaccelerating. Real GDP growth approached 4%, while nominal growth accelerated to over 6% in 1999 and 7.6% by early 2000. Unemployment fell to 3.8%—its lowest level since 1969—and core PCE inflation rebounded from 1% to 2%. Facing a booming economy and a surging tech bubble, the Fed executed a second late-cycle tightening wave in 1999 and 2000, raising rates by 175 basis points to a peak of 6.5% .
As in the 1980s, U.S. Treasury yields during the 1990s consistently led macroeconomic indicators and anticipated Fed policy shifts (Figures 10, 11, and 12).
Figure 10: Treasury investors often anticipated the nominal GDP growth rate during the 1990s
Figure 11: Core PCE inflation fell until the late 1990s
Figure 12: Trends in unemployment often led Treasury yields and Fed policy in the 1990s
The 2000s and 2010s expansions did not display this two-wave tightening profile. While Treasury yields continued to track broader shifts in nominal GDP, unemployment, and inflation, policy rate adjustments lagged market yields. In the case of the 2000s, the Fed’s 2004-2006 tightening cycle was enough to derail the expansion by bursting the real estate bubble and provoking a banking crisis.
In the 2010s, massive balance-sheet expansion (Quantitative Easing/QE) by the Fed, European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of England (BoE), and Bank of Japan (BoJ) held long-term yields well below nominal GDP growth rates for an extended period, dampening traditional rate-cycle dynamics. The Fed conducted a single tightening cycle between 2015 and 2018 followed by what might have turned into a mid-cycle easing in 2019 that turned back into zero rates and QE when the pandemic hit in early 2020 (see Appendix for charts).
The 2020s
The 2020s expansion reads like an imperfect reflection of the 1980s and 1990s cycles. Like its predecessors, the decade opened with a sharp recession—though driven by a global pandemic rather than monetary overtightening. Boosted by roughly $6 trillion in fiscal stimulus between 2020 and 2022 alongside post-lockdown reopening dynamics, nominal GDP surged at its fastest pace in decades, sending inflation higher and pushing unemployment to historical lows. This setup compelled the Fed to deliver 525 basis points of rapid initial tightening.
As in the mid-1980s and mid-1990s, an initial mid-cycle slowdown followed: nominal GDP growth moderated from a peak of 17.5% down to around 4.5%, core PCE cooled from 6.7% to 2.8%, and unemployment rose from 3.4% to around 4.5%. This moderation prompted the Fed to execute a mid-cycle adjustment, cutting policy rates by 175 basis points across 2024 and 2025.
Following that mid-cycle easing, the economy is reaccelerating—completing the historical parallel. Nominal GDP growth has rebounded toward 6.5%, core PCE inflation has ticked up from 2.8% to 3.3%, and unemployment has edged back down to 4.1% (Figures 13, 14, and 15).
Figure 13: In the 2020s, Treasury yields often followed variations in nominal GDP growth rates
Figure 14: Core inflation often led Treasury yields and Fed policy in the 2020s
Figure 15: Treasury investors and the Fed will continue to watch employment conditions closely
One intriguing difference in the 2020s is that U.S. Treasury yields have frequently followed rather than led shifts in nominal GDP, inflation, and labor market metrics, even as they continue to lead Fed rate changes. Nevertheless, the recent rise in Treasury yields signal that bond markets are pricing in both durable economic growth and a tighter monetary stance ahead. Perhaps bond investors are responding to booming capex in data centers as well as massive debt issuance on the part of governments worldwide in anticipation of stronger growth and potentially higher inflation.
If the second-round tightening cycles of 1988–89 and 1999–2000 serve as a template, they highlight a clear structural risk: the Fed may ultimately need to tighten policy significantly more than what current forward curves imply. The late-1980s and late-1990s second waves delivered 387.5 and 175 basis points of cumulative rate hikes, respectively—far exceeding the modest tightening currently discounted by Fed Funds futures.
Bottom Line
As market participants navigate the remainder of the decade, tracking core PCE inflation and labor market trends will remain essential for anticipating yield curve adjustments and Fed behavior. Above all, investors should keep a close eye on nominal GDP growth—the often overlooked metric that closely tracked U.S. Treasury yields before the global financial crisis and appears to have reemerged as an important indicator of yield levels.
Appendix (Figures 16-22)
Figure 16: Nominal GDP growth seemed to lead Treasury yields, Fed in the 2000s
Figure 17: QE depressed yield well below nominal growth rates in the 2010s
Figure 18: A slight rise in core inflation from mid-2003 to 2007 coincided with rising bond yields
Figure 19: Core inflation remained low and stable in the 2010s
Figure 20: Unemployment led and lagged rates in the 2000s
Figure 21: Falling unemployment led to an ultra-gradual policy tightening in the late 2010s
Figure 22: QE by leading central banks depressed yields in the 2010s and early 2020s
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All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.