On August 19, the U.S. Treasury said it would double the amount of long-term bonds it buys back each week, raising the limit from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per session for 10-20 year and 20-30 year debt.
Financial markets reacted strongly to the announcement. Long-term Treasury yields fell, at least temporarily, reversing a persistent upward trend (Figure 1) to their highest level in nearly two decades this summer. Simultaneously, the U.S. dollar weakened against foreign currencies (Figure 2), while precious metals and cryptocurrencies rallied sharply (Figures 3 and 4). News of the scaled-up buybacks may also have triggered an unwinding of short positions in Treasuries, precious metals and cryptocurrencies, reversing price declines in prior months.
Figure 1: 30Y Treasury yields fell briefly after the buyback announcement
Figure 2: USD lost about 1%-2% on averaged versus foreign currencies
Figure 3: Precious metals prices rebounded sharply after the announcement
Figure 4: Cryptocurrencies showed the strongest reaction of any asset class
The Treasury utilizes these buybacks to bolster the liquidity of older, less actively traded "off-the-run" bonds, funding the repurchases through the Treasury General Account (TGA). The TGA is the primary operating account of the U.S. federal government, held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. It functions essentially as the U.S. government’s central checking account.
All money coming into the federal government flows directly into the TGA. This includes tax and customs receipts, revenue from Treasury debt auctions (issuing T-bills, notes, and bonds), and fee collections. All federal government expenditures are paid out of the TGA. This includes Social Security and Medicare payments, military expenses, federal employee salaries, interest payments on federal debt, and operational programs—including Treasury debt buybacks. The Treasury targets a specific cash balance in the TGA (often around $750 billion–$850 billion) to ensure it can fulfill all payment obligations even during unexpected market disruptions, tax revenue delays, or debt-limit standoffs. Given the increasing share of T-bill issuance required to maintain TGA cash buffers, these repurchases are effectively being indirectly funded by T-bills.
Part of the reason for the market’s strong reaction is that the announcement fueled an existing narrative: the U.S. Treasury has been actively shortening the average maturity of federal debt by ramping up T-bill supply while curtailing long-term note and bond issuance (see our related article here). With core inflation running persistently above target, this shift raises concerns among investors. This is because T-bills function as near-cash instruments requiring minimal collateral haircuts (0%–1%) compared to longer-term debt (3%–6%), swapping long-duration bonds for short-term bills effectively boosts systemic liquidity and collateral velocity—potentially delivering a monetary easing effect.
Yet, this raises a central question: have markets overreacted to what is essentially a microstructural tool? For starters, the Treasury has not formally altered its aggregate quarterly liquidity support target (~$30–$38 billion per quarter), though it noted that overall program parameters will be re-evaluated at the November 4 quarterly refunding announcement.
Even if the Treasury were to double its quarterly liquidity support ceiling to $60 billion, the resulting $120 billion increase in annual repurchases would represent only an additional 0.4% of total outstanding marketable U.S. debt and roughly 2% of the amount of longer-term debt issued into the market.
In macro terms, liquidity buybacks are miniscule compared to recent quantitative easing (QE) programs, which added $4.9 trillion to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) balance sheet between March 2020 and March 2022. Moreover, buybacks are not a form of QE. In a QE program, the Fed creates new central bank reserves to buy Treasuries off private balance sheets. Here, the Treasury indirectly utilizes T-bill issuance to repurchase longer-dated bonds—an operation far more akin to the Fed’s 2011–2012 "Operation Twist" than to true monetary expansion.
While debt repurchases have historical precedent—ranging from post-WWI debt reduction in the 1920s to budget surplus management in 2000 to 2002—the modern program was formally restarted in May 2024. The Treasury's August announcement represents an acceleration of this existing framework rather than a structural policy regime shift. Furthermore, because the Treasury must maintain substantial TGA balances as a cash cushion against fiscal shocks or economic downturns, TGA operational rules naturally constrain how aggressively these buybacks can be scaled.
As such, the market's outsized reaction underscores how sensitive investors have become to Treasury policy signaling amidst persistently above-target core inflation, large fiscal deficits, and an unprecedented boom in AI-related capital expenditure. This brings us to the likely reason the Treasury announced the change to its buyback operations in the first place: concern over rising long-term Treasury yields and mortgage rates, rather than acute liquidity problems in off-the-run bonds. Mortgage rates had been falling towards 6% earlier this year, a threshold at which house buying becomes more attractive, but are now heading back towards 7%.
The structural difficulty for the Treasury is that rising bond yields are not merely a domestic phenomenon; they represent a broader global reality. Japanese government bond (JGB) yields have climbed significantly (Figure 5). Indeed, a primary motivation for the U.S. Treasury joining Japanese authorities in supporting the yen in late July 2026 was to mitigate the risk of Tokyo liquidating its vast holdings of U.S. Treasuries to raise FX intervention dollars. Yet, even following this coordinated action, JGB yields have continued their upward trajectory while the yen has resumed its downward course.
Figure 5: Japanese bond yields have been soaring for three years
European government bond yields have also trended higher. This is notably evident in France, where concerns over elevated public and private sector debt overlap with political uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Q2 2027 Presidential and legislative elections (Figure 6). German and U.K. yields have similarly drifted upward (Figures 7 and 8). Like the U.S., these nations face persistent fiscal deficits and core inflation remaining above central bank targets, while major emerging economies like China and Brazil continue to run substantial deficits as well.
Figure 6: France is experiencing an alarming rise in bond yields
Figure 7: German bond yields, though still low, are also trending higher
Figure 8: U.K. Gilt yields have also been on the rise
Given the fierce global competition for capital from both deficit-laden sovereigns and a massive surge in corporate bond issuance to fund AI data centers, it is not certain that doubling the size of the Treasury’s relatively modest buyback operations could alter the bond market’s bearish narrative on its own. Reversing the global bear market in bonds might ultimately require a coordinated multi-nation effort to rein in fiscal deficits alongside decisive central bank action to curb core inflation by raising short-term interest rates. Indeed, some central banks have already begun tightening policy but notably not the Fed (Figure 9). Finally, relying heavily on short-term T-bill issuance to repurchase long-duration debt could prove counterproductive—effectively expanding systemic liquidity and collateral velocity at a time when inflation remains stubborn and global supply chains face ongoing bottlenecks. The same goes for any broader efforts to reduce the average duration of U.S. Treasury marketable debt by upping T-Bill issuance and reducing the issuance of long-term bonds.
Figure 9: A renewed trend towards policy tightening so far excludes the Fed
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