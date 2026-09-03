The Treasury utilizes these buybacks to bolster the liquidity of older, less actively traded "off-the-run" bonds, funding the repurchases through the Treasury General Account (TGA). The TGA is the primary operating account of the U.S. federal government, held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. It functions essentially as the U.S. government’s central checking account.

All money coming into the federal government flows directly into the TGA. This includes tax and customs receipts, revenue from Treasury debt auctions (issuing T-bills, notes, and bonds), and fee collections. All federal government expenditures are paid out of the TGA. This includes Social Security and Medicare payments, military expenses, federal employee salaries, interest payments on federal debt, and operational programs—including Treasury debt buybacks. The Treasury targets a specific cash balance in the TGA (often around $750 billion–$850 billion) to ensure it can fulfill all payment obligations even during unexpected market disruptions, tax revenue delays, or debt-limit standoffs. Given the increasing share of T-bill issuance required to maintain TGA cash buffers, these repurchases are effectively being indirectly funded by T-bills.

Part of the reason for the market’s strong reaction is that the announcement fueled an existing narrative: the U.S. Treasury has been actively shortening the average maturity of federal debt by ramping up T-bill supply while curtailing long-term note and bond issuance (see our related article here). With core inflation running persistently above target, this shift raises concerns among investors. This is because T-bills function as near-cash instruments requiring minimal collateral haircuts (0%–1%) compared to longer-term debt (3%–6%), swapping long-duration bonds for short-term bills effectively boosts systemic liquidity and collateral velocity—potentially delivering a monetary easing effect.

Yet, this raises a central question: have markets overreacted to what is essentially a microstructural tool? For starters, the Treasury has not formally altered its aggregate quarterly liquidity support target (~$30–$38 billion per quarter), though it noted that overall program parameters will be re-evaluated at the November 4 quarterly refunding announcement.

Even if the Treasury were to double its quarterly liquidity support ceiling to $60 billion, the resulting $120 billion increase in annual repurchases would represent only an additional 0.4% of total outstanding marketable U.S. debt and roughly 2% of the amount of longer-term debt issued into the market.

In macro terms, liquidity buybacks are miniscule compared to recent quantitative easing (QE) programs, which added $4.9 trillion to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) balance sheet between March 2020 and March 2022. Moreover, buybacks are not a form of QE. In a QE program, the Fed creates new central bank reserves to buy Treasuries off private balance sheets. Here, the Treasury indirectly utilizes T-bill issuance to repurchase longer-dated bonds—an operation far more akin to the Fed’s 2011–2012 "Operation Twist" than to true monetary expansion.



While debt repurchases have historical precedent—ranging from post-WWI debt reduction in the 1920s to budget surplus management in 2000 to 2002—the modern program was formally restarted in May 2024. The Treasury's August announcement represents an acceleration of this existing framework rather than a structural policy regime shift. Furthermore, because the Treasury must maintain substantial TGA balances as a cash cushion against fiscal shocks or economic downturns, TGA operational rules naturally constrain how aggressively these buybacks can be scaled.

As such, the market's outsized reaction underscores how sensitive investors have become to Treasury policy signaling amidst persistently above-target core inflation, large fiscal deficits, and an unprecedented boom in AI-related capital expenditure. This brings us to the likely reason the Treasury announced the change to its buyback operations in the first place: concern over rising long-term Treasury yields and mortgage rates, rather than acute liquidity problems in off-the-run bonds. Mortgage rates had been falling towards 6% earlier this year, a threshold at which house buying becomes more attractive, but are now heading back towards 7%.

The structural difficulty for the Treasury is that rising bond yields are not merely a domestic phenomenon; they represent a broader global reality. Japanese government bond (JGB) yields have climbed significantly (Figure 5). Indeed, a primary motivation for the U.S. Treasury joining Japanese authorities in supporting the yen in late July 2026 was to mitigate the risk of Tokyo liquidating its vast holdings of U.S. Treasuries to raise FX intervention dollars. Yet, even following this coordinated action, JGB yields have continued their upward trajectory while the yen has resumed its downward course.