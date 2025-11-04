AI is undoubtedly at the center of market attention. Investors are witnessing insatiable demand for powerful, high-end chips needed to fuel AI data centers. Hundreds of billions in capital expenditure are being poured into securing GPUs—without which the tech giants cannot compete in what many are calling Industry 4.0, the modern-day industrial revolution. And it’s not just a few U.S. tech behemoths. The AI boom is rippling across the entire supply chain: from GPU manufacturers and semiconductor foundries to data centers and energy providers.

This impact is global. Countries with advanced semiconductor industries are also reaping the benefits. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index recently surged past 52,000, and South Korea has emerged as one of the top-performing markets this year, with the Kospi rallying more than 80% since its early April low.

The AI frenzy has largely overshadowed other macro drivers that would typically move markets, such as the latest rate cut by the Fed and Chairman Powell’s slightly hawkish tone, or the ongoing U.S.-China tariff negotiations. In times like these, astute investors would do well not to overlook developments outside the AI narrative, where more favorable risk/reward opportunities may be found.

Take the UK, for instance. The old empire is facing challenges on multiple fronts: an ongoing immigration crisis, weak public support for major political parties and a deteriorating fiscal outlook. The Office for Budget Responsibility is expected to slash productivity growth assumptions by around 0.3%, creating a fiscal hole of over £20 billion. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has already indicated that tax hikes and spending cuts are on the table. Less than a month before the Budget on November 26, Reeves has also been caught in a housing scandal, adding further policy uncertainty and public dissatisfaction with the Labor Party.

Markets are now pricing in more rate cuts from the Bank of England. The resulting combination of political risk, shrinking rate differentials with the U.S. and eurozone and shaky investor confidence has taken a toll on the currency. The pound has weakened to critical levels against both the U.S. dollar and the euro.

Meanwhile, in one of the most overlooked asset classes, agriculture, we are finally seeing constructive price action. After a prolonged consolidation and a washout of speculative excess, prices are rebounding. Key catalysts include trade developments, such as China’s renewed commitment to purchase millions of tons of U.S. soybeans.

It’s a timely reminder: while the spotlight blazes on AI, the real opportunities may be growing quietly in the shadows.