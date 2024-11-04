As we approach a crucial period for investors globally, two key events are capturing attention: the U.S. presidential election and Japan’s unstable political landscape. In the final stretch leading up to the November 5 election, betting odds indicate former President Donald J. Trump is ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris. Financial markets have reacted accordingly, with some participants selling U.S. bonds and buying dollars in anticipation that a Trump administration would spur inflation. Others have opted to invest in Asian financial markets, particularly China, which exhibit a lower correlation with global asset movements. While the outcome of the U.S. election is poised to shape equity and fixed-income markets differently, we aim to explore precious metals—an area that has not been in the spotlight for some time but possesses strong upside potential regardless of which party takes office.

Notably, 2024 has been a remarkable year for gold buyers. The precious metal has been breaking into new all-time highs, a trend even more pronounced when expressed in other currencies such as the yen. This surge results from a confluence of factors: the shift toward normalization of policy rates by major central banks and escalating geopolitical tensions have enhanced gold’s appeal as both an investment vehicle and a safe-haven asset. Historically, during U.S. elections, gold often experiences a surge in anticipation of economic uncertainty but tends to normalize swiftly post-election. While existing volatility stemming from the election may wane, the ongoing normalization of policy rates and geopolitical tensions are likely to persist, providing fundamental support for gold regardless of election outcomes.

Should Trump return to office, renewed inflationary pressures from proposed tariffs and fiscal stimulus could drive demand for gold higher as a hedge against inflation. As during his previous term, this could trigger a “super-cycle” in gold prices. Conversely, while Harris’s administration might adopt less aggressive measures, her support for increased government spending on social programs, infrastructure and climate initiatives could lead to higher budget deficits. This scenario would likely weaken the dollar and elevate inflation expectations. Despite differing approaches from either party, both scenarios point toward a weakening U.S. dollar and rising inflation, which are common denominators that fundamentally support gold prices.

While gold has dominated headlines for an extended period, other precious metals like silver and platinum have been overlooked by markets. This oversight is understandable given gold’s long-standing reputation as a store of value during economic uncertainty or inflationary periods. Furthermore, precious metals, such as silver and platinum, have substantial industrial applications in sync with economic cycles, making them less ideal as safe-haven assets. However, financial markets appear blindsided by their industrial uses and have overlooked their scarcity—a characteristic that likens them to gold as a hedge against inflation. As a result, we observe that gold's value relative to other precious metals is trending higher. This presents an opportunity for silver and platinum to follow suit and shine like gold: increasing inflationary risks, a weakening dollar and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Lastly, as we have highlighted in our previous article, should Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) fail to secure a majority, this political uncertainty is likely to weigh on the short-term outlook for Japanese equities. On October 28, the LDP lost the majority seats in Japanese parliament for the first time in 15 years, leaving Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba with the challenge of a re-election in the coming weeks to win a majority in the 465-member Diet, Japan’s national legislature. This political uncertainty shrouded the short-term outlook for Japanese equities; thus, our bearish view on Nikkei 225 (USD) Index futures remains intact.