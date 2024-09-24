At the most anticipated FOMC meeting of the year, the Federal Reserve (Fed), after hiking the Fed Funds Rate by over 5% in less than 18 months and then holding it steady for another year, has finally initiated a 50bps rate cut. This marks the formal start of the rate-cutting phase in the current cycle, bringing the policy rate into a less restrictive stance.

Throughout the press conference, Chairman Powell repeatedly emphasized, “The U.S. economy is in a good place, and our decision today is designed to keep it there.” The equity market reacted positively to both the larger-than-expected rate cut (with pre-meeting consensus split between 25bps and 50bps) and Powell’s reassurance that a recession is not imminent.

With the long-awaited rate cut now in place, the immediate concern for many investors is the U.S. dollar. As interest rate differentials between the U.S. and other countries begin to narrow, the Dollar Index has dropped more than 5% since July. This weakness is reflected across a broad range of currencies, including the AUD, EUR, JPY and CNH. We believe we are at a significant macroeconomic inflection point and U.S. dollar weakness will likely persist for months to come. Opportunities emerge in the shifted macroeconomic paradigm over the next three to six months.

Commodities, particularly energy, agriculture and industrial metals, have borne the brunt of recession fear. The commodity markets have priced in a significant risk of economic slowdown in the U.S., compounded by China’s sluggish outlook, leading to muted demand expectations. However, we believe the market may have become overly pessimistic, failing to account for the macro shift already underway. The effects of rate cuts and a weaker U.S. dollar on commodities are not yet fully reflected in prices.

Fast-backward to the 2007 rate-cutting cycle: following the first rate cut, crude oil surged over 100% in the subsequent 12 months, gasoline by 100%, corn by 140%, wheat by 130%, soybeans by 96%, palladium by 80%, platinum by 86% and copper by 25%. Even during the 2008 financial crisis, while commodities eventually retreated, the initial rallies presented tremendous opportunities for investors with the right macro-outlook and time horizon. In other words, we’re not suggesting that recession risks have vanished, but the commodity market has underestimated the initial impact of this rate-cutting and dollar-weakening cycle. We believe significant opportunities are emerging as a result.

Moreover, as the U.S. begins to ease its monetary policy, China may find it more feasible to introduce stimulus without exerting excessive pressure on its currency. Thus far, China has been cautious with stimulus due to the risk of a substantial renminbi depreciation while U.S. rates were elevated. With the dollar now weakening, China could stimulate its economy without as much concern for currency devaluation. Given the current bearish sentiment and market positioning towards China, any such stimulus could catch many investors off guard, providing yet another potential catalyst for a commodities rally.