Before summer hit the Northern Hemisphere this year, there were many talks on how 2024 would be the hottest year in history. While warmer waters render watercooling for reactors ineffective, warmer air raises the need to run air conditioners. Coupled with the already tight liquified natural gas supply, natural gas prices were higher due to greater forecasted demand for cooling use. Hotter oceans could also create transit issues in key waterways and threaten to spawn tropical cyclone activities. Furthermore, long-lasting heat waves could cause devastating and lasting damage to crop yield. The projected hotter-than-usual summer threw many commodity prices into chaos in May.

As we are mid-way into the summer, the weekly tracking and reports of commodity stocks and weather forecasts helped to provide a more accurate picture. For example, despite the initial drought in Kansas, the recent rain came as a relief to wheat yield. This improved the potential for a good crop season in the United States (U.S.). With the actual summer heat being a little more bearable than expected, much of the fear surrounding commodity prices has abated.

As European natural gas storage levels are expected to reach 100% ahead of the heating season, traders previously planning on tighter stockpiles of natural gas are starting to give up. Moreover, many speculators were unconvinced by the fundamentals driving the rapid rally in May, leading to heavy shorts in the commodity markets. As a result, many commodity prices, such as wheat, Soybean-related futures, corn, etc., have retraced back to pre-summer levels.

Where are the commodities headed with a few more weeks to the end of summer in the Northern Hemisphere? We believe the agricultural and natural gas commodities are primed for an uptrend. Looking at the figures above, we see either a bounce from their respective support lines or a rounded bottom. This reinforces the validity of the support lines. From a flow perspective, these could be due to short speculators covering their trades at the support level. However, we believe there are stronger fundamental factors at play. Take Soybean meal, for example. The drier forecast in America acts as additional support for the market. Furthermore, the demand for Soybean meal remains strong, particularly for a protein-source staple in animal feed. As depicted in Figure 5, the sharp rebound above the descending channel indicates a new uptrend in the lean hog market. A booming livestock market creates needs for more Soybean meals, potentially providing additional support for Soybean meal.

While we have already accounted for the increased use of air conditioning due to continued excessive heat across much of the U.S., record-hot oceans are also likely to cause a shift to La Nina, a climate pattern expected to occur in August. This leads to increasing threats of hurricanes in the Atlantic and drier conditions in the est and outh of the U.S. Not only has it yet to take hold, but this will also likely impact other regions such as Japan and Southeast Asia, where much of the impact has not yet been felt.

In addition, as mentioned in our previous article, CME FedWatch suggests that the market has priced in the Federal Reserve to start the rate cut cycle in September. Given that most commodity futures contracts are priced in USD, as the USD weakens from rate cuts, more dollars would be needed to purchase the contracts, leading to an increase in prices.