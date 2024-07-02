It’s that time again. As we witnessed the first U.S. presidential debate of 2024, memories of the 2016 and 2020 elections resurfaced for many investors. Although this series is not intended to provide political commentary, it is crucial to remain mindful of the impact brought by potential regime changes on the financial markets. Market sentiment and expectations can shift significantly, and the last thing we want is to be caught offguard in our investment or trading strategies.

On Friday, the “Magnificent 7” had a down day, with Nvidia sitting at more than 10% below its high last week. However, in the broader context, Friday’s decline in mega-cap tech stocks is a minor blip, barely noticeable when considering their substantial gains since the beginning of 2023. Despite this, we find it challenging to maintain enthusiasm for the U.S. equity market, particularly tech stocks. The recent parabolic rally appears overextended, and with heightened volatility on the horizon, investors are starting to shift their focus away from the AI frenzy and consider the potential implications of the 2024 U.S. election outcomes. In our view, when a rocket shoots straight into the stratosphere and exhausts its fuel with thin oxygen, it doesn’t simply cruise at altitude; gravity takes over, and the rocket falls back to the troposphere.

This perspective leads us to consciously avoid the FOMO (fear of missing out) mentality in the U.S. equity market. While there is potential for further gains, we do not favor the risk-reward balance. Instead, we are eagerly looking for opportunities elsewhere. One such place is Japan, which we have frequently revisited this year. While the Nikkei 225 index is consolidating after an impressive run earlier this year, the TOPIX index appears more constructive from a technical standpoint. It recently hit a 34-year high, driven by the outperformance of Japanese financials as bond yields rose. A long-term theme seems to emerge as Japan continues to normalize its monetary policies.

Additionally, as mentioned in our previous commentary, we are closely monitoring the livestock market, which is poised for a significant run, but remains under the radar for many investors. A positive weekly and monthly close further confirms our bullish bias towards both feeder and live cattle.

In summary, while the U.S. equity market, especially tech stocks, presents a challenging environment due to overextension and upcoming volatility, we are optimistic about opportunities in Japan and the commodities market. Staying vigilant and adaptable in our investment approach will be key to navigating these evolving market conditions.