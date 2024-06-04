The opinions expressed in this report are those of Inspirante Trading Solutions Pte Ltd (“ITS”) and are considered market commentary. They are not intended to act as investment recommendations. Full disclaimers are available at the end of this report.
Executive Summary
In the latest report, Inspirante Trading Solutions zooms in on platinum, an often-overlooked precious metal, exploring price catalyst within the macro backdrop and through technical analysis to uncover potential opportunities.
Subscribe to get the latest updates
Upcoming economic events (Singapore Local Time):
|
Date
|
Time
|
Venue
|
2024-06-05
|
20:15
|
U.S. ADP Employment Change (May)
|
2024-06-05
|
22:00
|
U.S. ISM Service PMI (May)
|
2024-06-06
|
20:15
|
ECB Interest Rate Decision
|
2024-06-07
|
20:30
|
U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (May)
|
2024-06-12
|
20:30
|
U.S. CPI (May)
|
2024-06-13
|
02:00
|
Fed Interest Rate Decision
|
2024-06-14
|
11:00
|
BoJ Interest Rate Decision
|
2024-06-14
|
22:00
|
U.S. Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Jun)
|
2024-06-18
|
20:30
|
U.S. Retail Sales (May)
Investors will focus on the interest rate decisions of the major central banks over the next two weeks.
Markets in focus
Figure 1: Platinum vs. Gold vs. Silver
Since the beginning of 2023, both gold and silver have experienced substantial price increases. In contrast, platinum has remained stagnant, significantly lagging behind.
Figure 2: Platinum / Gold ratio (Weekly)
The platinum-to-gold price ratio is currently at a historical low. The last time the ratio reached this level was during the pandemic selloff, after which platinum outperformed gold, leading to a rapid rebound in late 2020.
Figure 3: Platinum Futures (Monthly)
Platinum is approaching the resistance level of a multi-decade descending triangle. A breakout above this resistance could trigger a substantial upward movement.
Figure 4: ZAR/USD (Weekly)
The ZAR/USD pair is at a historical low as the South African Rand continues to weaken against the U.S. Dollar. However, it appears to be forming a falling wedge bottom, with no new lows since 2023, suggesting a potential reversal.
Our market views
The Precious Metals market has experienced a remarkable surge over the past few months. Notably, the renowned Big Short hedge fund manager, Michael Burry, disclosed in his latest 13F filing that physical gold was his largest addition in Q1 2024. It now ranks as the fifth-largest position in his fund, Scion Asset Management. This enthusiasm is not limited to professionals; retail investors on popular social media platforms are also showing significant interest, particularly in gold and silver.
We have long expressed our bullish outlook on precious metals, even before gold broke through the multi-year resistance at $2100, which captured widespread attention. However, our current focus has shifted to another under loved metal within the precious metals group compared to gold and silver. We believe this metal is poised for a significant upward movement, with the catalyst already in place. Yes, it is platinum.
Platinum is one of the rarest metals on earth, with production volumes significantly lower than those of gold and silver. Often mined as a by-product of nickel and copper mining, platinum has extensive industrial applications due to its chemical stability and ductility. It is widely used in catalytic converters in automobiles, oil refineries, medical equipment and other chemical and electronics industries. South Africa is the world's largest platinum producer, accounting for nearly 80% of global production, followed by Russia and Zimbabwe. Consequently, the production, supply and price of platinum are highly dependent on South Africa's economy and politics.
On May 29, 2024, South Africa held its General Election to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures in each of the nine provinces. This election marked the end of three decades of dominance by the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC). The ANC has won every national election by a landslide victory since 1994, but its support has dwindled over the past decade as the economy stagnated, unemployment rose and infrastructure deteriorated. South Africa has now entered a new era of coalition politics, with the potential for the main opposition parties, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, to gain power. The current societal and economic issues create fertile ground for populist movements. Such rhetoric and policies are prone to labor strikes and social unrest, creating an unpredictable regulatory environment that deters investment and complicates operations for mining companies.
Therefore, the political uncertainty in South Africa could brew a powerful catalyst for a global shortage or disruption of platinum production, potentially driving a significant price increase. Even if political conditions stabilize and remain pro-business and pro-investment, we expect platinum to gradually catch up with its precious metal peers, gold and silver, over time. Additionally, we suggest considering a hedge against these risks by going long on the South African rand against the U.S. dollar, which is currently at a historical low. If a more favorable political scenario unfolds, we anticipate the rand will strengthen as investor confidence grows.
How do we express our views?
We consider expressing our views via the following hypothetical trades1:
Case study 1: Long Platinum futures
We would consider taking a long position in platinum futures (PLN4) at the current price of 1144, with a stop-loss below 994, a hypothetical maximum loss of 1144 – 994 = 150 points. Looking at Figure 3, if platinum breaks out from the descending triangle resistance, its prices have the potential to reach 2200, resulting in 2200 – 1144 = 1056 points. Each Platinum futures contract represents 50 troy ounces of platinum; each point move is USD 50.
Case study 2: Long ZAR/USD futures
We would consider taking a long position in ZAR/USD futures (6ZM4) at the current price of 0.05322, with a stop-loss below 0.04922, a hypothetical maximum loss of 0.05322 – 0.04922 = 0.004 points. Looking at Figure 4, if the bottom reversal continues, ZAR/USD prices have the potential to reach 0.0853, resulting in 0.0853 – 0.05322 = 0.03208 points. Each ZAR/USD futures contract represents 500,000 South African rand; each point move is USD 500,000.
1 Examples cited above are for illustration only and shall not be construed as investment recommendations or advice. They serve as an integral part of a case study to demonstrate fundamental concepts in risk management under given market scenarios. Please refer to full disclaimers at the end of the commentary.
Disclaimer
This publication is provided by Inspirante Trading Solutions Pte Ltd ("ITS") for general information and educational purposes only. ITS is NOT licensed or regulated for the provision of investment or financial advice, and we do not seek to do so.
Any past performance, projection, forecast, or simulation of results is not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of any investment.
Any expression of opinion, which may be subject to change without notice, is personal to the author, and ITS makes no guarantee of any sort regarding the accuracy or completeness of any information or analysis supplied.
None of the information contained here constitutes an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or hold any currency, product, or financial instrument, to make or hold any investment, or to participate in any particular trading strategy.
ITS does not take into account your personal investment objectives, specific investment goals, specific needs, or financial situation and makes no representation and assumes no liability to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided here. Suitable advice should be obtained from a licensed financial advisor for this purpose. The information and publications are not intended to be and do not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice or recommendation of any sort.
ITS shall not be liable for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast, or any other information contained here. The contents of these publications should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by ITS that the reader will profit or that losses in connection therewith can or will be limited from reliance on any information set out here.
This content has been produced by ITS. CME Group has not had any input into the content, and neither CME Group nor its affiliates shall be responsible or liable for the same.
The opinions and statements contained in the commentary on this page do not constitute an offer or a solicitation, or a recommendation to implement or liquidate an investment or to carry out any other transaction. It should not be used as a basis for any investment decision or other decision. Any investment decision should be based on appropriate professional advice specific to your needs. This content has been produced by ITS, CME Group has not had any input into the content and neither CME Group nor its affiliates shall be responsible or liable for the same.
CME GROUP DOES NOT REPRESENT THAT ANY MATERIAL OR INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS APPROPRIATE FOR USE OR PERMITTED IN ANY JURISDICTION OR COUNTRY WHERE SUCH USE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.
Connect
Keep up with Fresh from the Trading Room on LinkedIn or Twitter
Subscribe to Fresh from the Trading Room
Keep up with the latest expert analysis from Fresh from the Trading Room, produced by Inspirante Trading Solutions. Create a free CME Group account and/or sign in today to view the most recent report.