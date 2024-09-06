Given current market expectations and the Fed’s guidance, we look back over the past four decades to see what investors priced one month prior to the beginning of Fed easing cycles versus how Fed policy actually evolved. This analysis is a follow up to our study from February 2022 where we examined what investors expected before tightening cycles versus how much the Fed hiked subsequently. In that study, we found that from 1994 to 2019, investors initially underestimated the actual amount of tightening by 75-175 bps over four different tightening episodes.

As an addendum, in February 2022, fixed income investors priced the Fed would take rates to around 2.125% by 2024. Instead, by July 2023, the Fed had rates at 5.375%, 325 bps beyond what the market had priced on the eve of the tightening cycle (Figure 3). Could the market currently be underestimating the breadth of Fed easing just as it underestimated the amount of tightening two years ago?