- One month prior to Fed easing and tightening cycle, interest rates markets tended to underestimate the amplitude of the moves
- On the eve of the past three recessions, investors initially underestimated the scope of rate cuts by 400-625 bps
- On the eve of soft landings, expectations built into short term interest rate futures curves were often spot on
- As of early September 2024, investors pricing 225-250 bps of rate cuts, more than on the eve of past easing cycles
At its July 31 meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) signaled an openness to cutting rates in September, a view reinforced by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole in August. A subsequent selloff in the equity market triggered by weak US data led fixed-income traders into pricing the Fed easing rates by around 225-250 basis points (bps) over the next two years. (Figure 1). Such expectations can shift quickly. Over the past two years, investor expectations for movement in Fed rates two years ahead have fluctuated from a low of 2.75% to as high as 4.75% (Figure 2).
Figure 1: Fed Funds Futures price 225-250 bps of rate cuts between now and mid-2026
Figure 2: Rate expectations have been choppy over the past two years
Given current market expectations and the Fed’s guidance, we look back over the past four decades to see what investors priced one month prior to the beginning of Fed easing cycles versus how Fed policy actually evolved. This analysis is a follow up to our study from February 2022 where we examined what investors expected before tightening cycles versus how much the Fed hiked subsequently. In that study, we found that from 1994 to 2019, investors initially underestimated the actual amount of tightening by 75-175 bps over four different tightening episodes.
As an addendum, in February 2022, fixed income investors priced the Fed would take rates to around 2.125% by 2024. Instead, by July 2023, the Fed had rates at 5.375%, 325 bps beyond what the market had priced on the eve of the tightening cycle (Figure 3). Could the market currently be underestimating the breadth of Fed easing just as it underestimated the amount of tightening two years ago?
Figure 3: In February 2022, investors underestimated the number of rate hikes by 325 bps
Over the past four decades, the Fed has eased policy seven times. On average, fixed-income markets underestimated the actual number of rate cuts by a wide margin, but there were exceptions, especially around “soft landings” of the economy. In reverse chronological order, here are the market expectations versus reality.
The 2019-2020 Easing Cycle
At the end of June 2019, one month before the Fed lowered rates, markets priced 75 bps of rate cuts by December that year. Indeed, the Fed cut rates from 2.375% to 1.625%, nearly in line with market expectations at the beginning of the rate-cut cycle. The market priced 25 bps of further easing in 2020. In March 2020, the Fed cut rates to zero with the onset of the pandemic, something that nobody could have foreseen in mid-2019 (Figure 4).
Figure 4: In 2019, investors expected Fed easing and were close to the mark until the pandemic set in
The 2007-2008 Easing Cycle
Investors dramatically underpriced the scope of easing that occurred during the global financial crisis. In mid-August 2007, one month before the Fed’s first 25-bps cut, traders priced 100 bps of easing into mid-2008 followed by a gradual tightening. By the end of 2008, the Fed had gone more than 400 bps beyond what the market had priced at the outset, lowering Fed Funds from 5.25% to 0.125%, where it stayed for seven years until December 2015 (Figure 5).
Figure 5: In 2007, investors priced 100 bps of rate cuts and wound up with 512.5bps of easing
2001-2003 Easing Cycle
Similarly, fixed-income investors were caught off guard by the 2001 “tech wreck” recession. In December 2000, one month before the Fed’s first rate cut, investors priced that the Fed would lower rates by about 50 bps from 6.5% to 6% and then eventually raise them back up to 6.25% or 6.5% by 2003. Instead, markets were blindsided by the 2001 recession and an equity bear market that took the S&P 500 down by 50% from peak to trough, while the Nasdaq-100 fell by over 80%. In that context, the Fed lowered rates by 550 bps to 1% (Figure 6).
Figure 6: In late 2000, investors priced 50 bps of Fed cuts and wound up with 11x as much
The 1998 Easing Cycle
In the summer of 1998, Russia defaulted on its debt, triggering a widening of credit spreads that in turn sparked a liquidity crisis at over-leveraged major hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM). The LTCM meltdown fed a sharp selloff in high-yield bonds and equities and a massive unwinding of the carry trade in the Japanese yen. Between late September and mid-October, the Fed cut rates three times before reversing its policy easing in mid-1999. As of late August 1998, Fed Funds Futures were pricing 25 bps easing but wound up with three times as much in cuts.
The 1995-1996 Easing Cycle
After raising rates by 300 bps in 1994 and early 1995, the Fed achieved a soft landing in 1995 and 1996 that allowed for 75 bps of policy easing, something that investors anticipated with near-perfect accuracy one month in advance of the easing cycle (Figure 7).
Figure 7: Rates traders were spot on in pricing the mid-1990s soft landing
The 1989-1992 Easing Cycle
Between 1986 and early 1989, the Fed raised rates by nearly 400 bps. By June 1989, the Fed was back in rate-cutting mode. One month before its policy easing began, fixed income investors priced around 50 bps of policy easing over the coming two to three years. Instead, with the onset of the 1990-91 recession, the Fed cut by 675 bps (Figure 8), 625 bps more rate cuts than the market anticipated.
Figure 8: Interest rate markets were blindsided by the 1990-91 recession
Overall, investors were broadly accurate in their anticipations of what the Fed would do during soft landing scenarios like in 1995 and 2019. However, when the economy tipped into a recession as was the case in 1990-91, 2001 and 2008-09, the markets’ initial pricing underestimated the ultimate breadth of policy easing by anywhere from 400 bps to 625 bps.
The market is currently pricing 225-250 bps of cuts. That’s much more aggressive pricing than we saw in 1989, 2000 or 2007. As such, if the economy has a hard landing, the ultimate outcome might not miss investor expectations by as much. However, if the economy has a soft landing, the market could be overestimating the ultimate depth of policy easing. So, there are risks both ways.
One final point: the 2001 and 2008-09 recessions happened in the context of stable core inflation rates of around 2%. Currently, core CPI is still rising by over 3% per year (Figure 9). If inflation persists above the Fed’s target of 2%, this could also limit the Fed’s ability to ease policy.
Figure 9: Core inflation has been coming down but remains above pre-pandemic norms.
