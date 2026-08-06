Gold pays no interest, which means its opportunity cost rises when real rates increase. Investors holding gold forgo the yield available elsewhere, and as that yield grows more attractive, gold becomes comparatively less so.

This dynamic becomes particularly useful as a forward-looking signal, since markets often price in the expected policy path well before the first rate hike arrives. When the FOMC signals a shift from accommodation toward tightening — through meeting minutes, dot plot revisions or Fed Chair commentary — gold often starts to weaken in anticipation rather than in response. The actual rate decision, when it comes, may already be fully reflected in the price.

This is why flat or declining gold during a period of rising inflation may be more reflective of a hedge against the policy shift rather than the inflation itself.