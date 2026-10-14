Copper has experienced an impressive bull run in recent years. Its price has risen by around 30% in the past 12 months, with COMEX Copper futures hitting a new record high of $6.89 per pound during intraday trading in early September, according to CME Group data.
Over the long term, copper’s price is supported by an anticipated mismatch between supply and demand, as mining output is expected to fail to keep pace with growing demand for the red metal. In the short term, the price has been stoked by stockpiling in the U.S. in anticipation of potential new tariffs, creating regional price disparities.
A Tight Market
Global copper demand is expected to soar by 50% from 28 million metric tons in 2025 to 42 million metric tons by 2040. Growth is being driven by demand for the metal in key sectors, such as artificial intelligence and its associated data centers; renewable energy infrastructure, such as solar installations and wind turbines; electric vehicles; traditional grid infrastructure; and defense applications.
The growing importance of copper is reflected in the fact that in November 2025, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially added it to the Critical Minerals List, which outlines minerals considered essential for the U.S. economy and national security. China also introduced new regulations strengthening strategic controls over copper, among other minerals, in June 2026.
Meanwhile, the global supply of mined copper is not expected to keep pace with projected demand. A combination of declining ore grades and long lead times in bringing new mines online are set to impact long-term mining output, while industrial disputes and a shortage of sulfuric acid – a key agent in copper extraction – due to tensions in the Middle East are impacting output in the short term. Overall, the International Energy Agency projects the global primary copper supply could face a 25% deficit by 2035.
Tariff Threats
The already tight market for copper has become tighter due to the risk of U.S. tariffs on the metal. While no final decision has been made, the U.S. Commerce Secretary previously proposed a 15% tariff on refined copper on January 1, 2027, potentially rising to 30% in 2028. Although the deadline for an update on the issue passed on June 30, the ongoing uncertainty around tariffs has still been enough to create significant distortions in the global copper market.
U.S. buyers bought more copper in anticipation of potential tariffs, building up stockpiles of more than 1 million metric tons. At their peak, COMEX-approved warehouses were estimated to be holding around 70% of global visible copper stocks. This heightened demand in the U.S. pushed COMEX prices higher and created significant regional price disparities and arbitrage opportunities between COMEX and London Metal Exchange prices.
China’s Smelting Dominance
Against this backdrop, China occupies a pivotal position in the copper supply chain as the world’s largest consumer, smelter and refiner of the metal. The country has significantly built up its smelting capacity during the past two decades, accounting for around 90% of growth in copper smelting since 2005, and it is now responsible for more than half of all global copper smelting.
China’s strategic advantage does not end there. The global supply of copper ore has not kept pace with this growth in capacity, leading to fierce competition for feedstock. This heightened competition has put significant downward pressure on smelter fees, known as treatment charges and refining charges (TC/RCs), causing the 2026 benchmark for treatment charges to fall to zero, while spot treatment charges have been negative since 2024.
As a result, smelters have instead relied on income from smelting by-products, such as gold, silver and sulfuric acid. The majority of Chinese smelters are state owned, enabling them to weather this crunch far better than their western counterparts. The situation has led to Chinese smelters operating at higher utilization rates, while utilization rates for western smelters have fallen.
This pattern has further increased China’s dominance as a buyer of copper ore. In the first eight months of 2026, China imported 19.49 million metric tons of copper concentrate, and it consistently accounts for around two-thirds of the global total, despite Chinese smelters agreeing to cut production by around 10% in 2026.
Meanwhile, as a result of the copper ore shortages, Chinese smelters are increasingly turning to copper scrap to produce refined copper. China imported 1.87 million tonnes of scrap in the first nine months of 2026, 10.5% more than in the same period of the previous year, while the figures for September itself were up 33% month-on-month and 29% year-on-year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).
China is the world’s largest importer of copper scrap by some margin. This position creates a further advantage in the copper supply chain by reducing its reliance on mined copper concentrate to feed its smelters and strengthening its supply chain resilience.
China’s Strategic Advantage
China’s influence across the copper supply chain gives it a significant strategic advantage. Its dominant role in copper smelting, as well as its status as the world’s largest buyer of copper concentrate, make it a crucial market for overseas miners and give it influence over treatment charges globally. China also holds a dominant position in downstream copper production, producing nearly half of the world’s refined copper, providing a substantial feedstock base for its manufacturing industries, which convert refined copper into products such as wires, pipes and electrical contacts.
Together these factors, along with its access to scrap, give China greater flexibility to meet its domestic copper needs at a time when global demand is rising, and supply constraints and changing trade policies are increasing competition for the metal.
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