Against this backdrop, China occupies a pivotal position in the copper supply chain as the world’s largest consumer, smelter and refiner of the metal. The country has significantly built up its smelting capacity during the past two decades, accounting for around 90% of growth in copper smelting since 2005, and it is now responsible for more than half of all global copper smelting.

China’s strategic advantage does not end there. The global supply of copper ore has not kept pace with this growth in capacity, leading to fierce competition for feedstock. This heightened competition has put significant downward pressure on smelter fees, known as treatment charges and refining charges (TC/RCs), causing the 2026 benchmark for treatment charges to fall to zero, while spot treatment charges have been negative since 2024.

As a result, smelters have instead relied on income from smelting by-products, such as gold, silver and sulfuric acid. The majority of Chinese smelters are state owned, enabling them to weather this crunch far better than their western counterparts. The situation has led to Chinese smelters operating at higher utilization rates, while utilization rates for western smelters have fallen.

This pattern has further increased China’s dominance as a buyer of copper ore. In the first eight months of 2026, China imported 19.49 million metric tons of copper concentrate, and it consistently accounts for around two-thirds of the global total, despite Chinese smelters agreeing to cut production by around 10% in 2026.

Meanwhile, as a result of the copper ore shortages, Chinese smelters are increasingly turning to copper scrap to produce refined copper. China imported 1.87 million tonnes of scrap in the first nine months of 2026, 10.5% more than in the same period of the previous year, while the figures for September itself were up 33% month-on-month and 29% year-on-year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

China is the world’s largest importer of copper scrap by some margin. This position creates a further advantage in the copper supply chain by reducing its reliance on mined copper concentrate to feed its smelters and strengthening its supply chain resilience.