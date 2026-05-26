In 2016, Uzbekistan set out on an ambitious reform agenda as newly elected President Shavkat Mirziyoyev looked to pivot the Central Asian nation from a state-led, isolated economy to a more open, market-based one. According to research published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a significant early change was currency liberalization, under which the country’s official and black-market exchange rates were unified, the Uzbekistani som was floated and previously strict conversion limits were abolished. The changes ushered in the end of export surrender requirements and opened up access to foreign exchange for businesses and individuals. However, the reforms came at the expense of a 50% currency devaluation and a period of double-digit inflation, IMF research notes. In 2020, in a bid to combat the latter, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan was given an inflation-targeting mandate with a medium-term inflation target of 5%.

Alongside currency liberalization, a raft of measures have been introduced to integrate Uzbekistan into global markets, including the removal of import and export restrictions on most goods, the simplification of export processes and the expansion of tax benefits for exports. The country has also increased economic cooperation with international financial institutions, such as the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank, and it is working to meet accession requirements to join the World Trade Organization this year.

A third key area of reform centers on reducing the state’s role in the economy and encouraging private sector involvement and foreign direct investment. This effort includes the privatization of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), as well as reforms to improve investor protection and the ease of doing business. In May 2026, there was an IPO of the National Investment Fund (UzNIF), which holds minority stakes in 13 major SOEs, on the London Stock Exchange and Tashkent Stock Exchange, marking the country’s first international equity offering.

The restructuring seems to be paying off, with S&P Global reporting economic growth averaging 6% a year since the reforms began in 2017, and hitting 7.7% in 2025, with growth of 8.1% now projected for 2026. As of July 2026, inflation stands at 6.4%, and the Uzbekistani som has appreciated on the back of high gold prices. Even so, challenges remain in reforming and privatizing large state-owned enterprises and banks – an estimated 1,800 SOEs still remain – and fostering a competitive market environment with easy market entry and exit, IMF research notes.