Lithium and copper output could also rise sharply in Chile and Peru, experts said. While the U.S. has had longstanding free trade agreements (FTAs) with both Andean nations, it deepened those relationships in April 2026 by adding specific bilateral deals to scale up mining projects.

Juan Ortiz, vice-president of operations at Peruvian mining company Buenaventura, expects Project Vault to significantly bolster South American lithium and copper uptake, helping to strengthen sagging prices.

"The lithium market has been very depressed and there is a lot of installed capacity that needs to be put to work," Ortiz noted, adding that growing U.S. orders could help fill this gap.

Specifically, he said lithium demand could increase 8% to 9% annually by 2030, while copper could grow 10% to 15% in that same timeframe as easier financing helps the industry pivot into higher-value copper cathode production. Molybdenum (used for industrial lubricants) and manganese (an EV battery component) are also set to benefit, he added.

He expects small and midsize miners to see a boon from the U.S.'s desire to source more cathode from the geography. This is because the bulk of Chilean and Peruvian production of the orange industrial metal goes to China in concentrate form – a supply chain dynamic that works against U.S. decoupling interests.

"Project Vault is going to benefit copper, especially small cathode makers," said Ortiz. "If you [U.S. company] support concentrate making, you have to send your product to China to be refined, losing control of the supply chain. So you are going to want to be specialized in cathode that you can send directly to the U.S."

Cathodes, which command higher premiums in the copper market, are used for a plethora of industrial applications, notably electrical wiring but also as components for EV engines, wind turbines and even AI data centers.

Already, a string of startups are negotiating supply deals with U.S. commodity trading firms Hartree Partners, Traxys North America and Mercuria Energy Group (which Project Vault has designated as procurement and sourcing agents) to raise cathode production, according to Ortiz.

One of them is Quilla Resources, which wants to boost annual production to 30,000 cathodes from 10,000 now, he said. In late September, Glencore and Mercuria became the first two participants in VaultCo, the independently governed and run private company implementing Project Vault, the Center for Strategic and International Studies reported.

As more similar deals are forged, Ortiz expects cathode production will account for up to 13% of the region’s total copper supply, up from 10% now.