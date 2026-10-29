Collateral – and specifically the repo market – touches virtually every corner of global finance. It underpins bond pricing across the board, from government and corporate bonds to mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and emerging markets (EM), and is ultimately a tool that helps banks manage funding costs and regulatory capital usage. It determines leverage availability for hedge funds and influences rates for asset managers and pension funds. Yet many participants have historically lacked a deep understanding of its position in the market.
As the market becomes more informed, the importance of collateral, repo and securities lending is increasingly in the spotlight. The advances in technology have not only provided sophisticated execution methods and eased operational risk, but also increased interest, understanding and appreciation of the significant role repo plays in the wider market.
At its core, a repurchase agreement (repo) is a short-term, collateralized loan: one party sells a security with an agreement to repurchase it at a slightly higher price at a later date. The difference in price represents the interest, or repo rate. The repo market, now standing at an estimated $12.6 trillion in daily U.S. exposures and €13.65 trillion outstanding in Europe, is increasingly moving from back-office utility to strategic center of price discovery, helping underpin the movement of collateral and margin across the financial system.
In a recent conversation with OpenMarkets, Sara Carter, Head of BrokerTec EU, at CME Group, explains what this market is, who it reaches and why now is the moment to pay attention.
At a high level, who is impacted by repo market activity? Why is this market so important to understand?
At its core, the repo market is a tool in which the financial system moves collateral. Its reach and usage is far wider than most participants appreciate. Market participants include sell-side institutions, agent lenders, hedge funds, asset managers, LDI, NFCs, reserve managers and central banks. They each utilize repo to facilitate resolution of their individual challenges, whether it be risk-taking opportunities, balance sheet management or rehypothecating assets. Ultimately, repo plays an essential role in keeping the financial system running smoothly.
Think of this market concept like renting a car instead of buying one. If you only need a car for a short trip, buying a new vehicle does not make sense. You pay to rent it for just the time you need, along with a deposit to cover potential damage. If you bring the car back damaged, the rental company keeps part of your deposit to cover the drop in value. Throughout that rental period, you keep full flexibility: you can upgrade your car, exchange it for a different model, or return it early if your plans change.
While the basic concept of repo isn't overly complex, the operational aspects around managing these events during the trade's life cycle (including onward uses for the collateral) certainly are.
During the 2008 financial crisis, the world realized just how sensitive a bank’s balance sheet was to repo, and how critical it was to understand exactly what collateral banks held. While banks were hesitant to share this information post-crisis, advancements in technology have helped bring those walls down, increasing the broader market’s understanding of repo.
As that understanding grows, the applications for repo continue to evolve. It is no longer just for traditional long/short positioning or financing; it is increasingly used for balance sheet management and accessing central bank facilities. The repo market underpins the outright cash markets and, ultimately, the derivatives of those markets. If liquidity in repo dries up, the bid-offer spread in cash widens, trading volumes decrease and contagion spreads. As the need for a specific piece of collateral increases, its price richens, meaning the bond behaves less like general collateral and becomes what the market calls "special."
We are now entering an era where banks are increasingly focused on optimizing their use of collateral for capital requirements, managing to the plethora of banks’ balance sheet acronyms (e.g. GSIB / NSFR, SLR). As a result, the efficient movement of collateral becomes even more important. Since the weightings of these acronyms differ by institution, buy-side participants must understand these differences to achieve best execution.
Today, banks are under strict regulatory pressure to optimize their balance sheets and meet specific capital metrics (e.g., GSIB, NSFR, SLR). Because of these rules, banks must be incredibly strategic about how they manage and move their collateral. Since these regulatory weightings differ by institution, every bank operates with different priorities. To achieve best execution and optimal pricing, buy-side investors must understand these institutional differences and what drives each bank's collateral needs.
How has the meaning of 'collateral' evolved alongside market developments?
Traditionally, collateral has meant government bonds: the high-quality liquid assets at the core of fixed income. U.S. Treasuries remain dominant, but the universe is broadening and repo plays a significant role across the globe – including in Europe, Asia, EM, corporate bonds, MBS and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). As previously mentioned, regulation such as Basel III has banks managing collateral composition more actively.
The market continues to evolve, offering new tools to hedge funding risk – exemplified by the increasing use of CME Group’s RepoFunds Rate (RFR) benchmarks. Furthermore, the CME-FICC cross-margining program adds another layer of efficiency, contributing over $1 billion per day in additional savings by allowing firms to manage Treasury and repo activity alongside futures. By providing stable repo benchmarks and integrated margining, we are doing more than supporting repo desks; we are strengthening the foundations of the global financial architecture and establishing the reference points necessary to manage systemic risk.
Digital assets represent the next frontier, given the potential for real-time execution. It could remove some of the risks associated with “clogs” in the current repo market infrastructure, making the market and movement of collateral more efficient, while assisting the market move toward all-to-all trading. Achieving this requires the kind of capital optimization seen in CME Group’s portfolio margin savings and FICC cross-margining, which lower the barriers to entry by reducing the liquidity buffers required for large-scale participation.
The repo market is often described as the 'plumbing' of the financial system, facilitating the movement of collateral. If the plumbing 'leaks' or 'clogs,' how does that actually manifest in the marketplace?
There have been a number of stresses in the repo market more recent than the global financial crisis, such as the 2020 “dash for cash” and the 2022 mini-budget in the UK, that have increased the market’s focus on understanding the repo operational frameworks.
Swift, efficient and smooth execution and settlement of the movement of collateral is key to minimizing the secondary effects of operational challenges. Liquidity in the repo market is imperative for the outright market's sophisticated functioning.
For example a firm can operate the movement of collateral under agreements which denote different terms (e.g. to their banks they have to move collateral in 2 days and receive from their onward clients in 4 to 5 days). In the time it takes to execute those transfers, or if those transfers stall, the collateral becomes constrained and liquidity dries up, thus less capacity to service the asset manager relying on it; that asset manager may then reduce activity in cash markets; and that contagion could then reach the futures market.
The European sovereign debt crisis of 2011-2012 illustrated this at scale. Amid concerns about growing levels of debt, investors started to see bonds from several EU countries as too risky. Those bonds deteriorated as collateral, constraining repo capacity and reducing interbank liquidity. With the euro itself at risk, the ECB ultimately intervened, but the episode serves as a reminder of what can happen without frictionless access to collateral.
What's driving activity in repo markets today? Are the risks event-driven or more structural?
On the structural side, a significant driver is the growth of global sovereign debt issuance. Following a record in 2025, issuance continues to be high and that debt has to go somewhere.
Geopolitical risk also tends to drive flight-to-quality demand for the highest-grade collateral, while quantitative tightening by central banks is releasing collateral back into the system.
Finally, the regulatory environment is evolving. More firms are managing to more regulatory constraints than at any prior point in market history. The U.S. repo market’s shift to mandatory clearing for certain transactions – with cash Treasury and repo deadlines in 2026 and 2027 respectively – represents another upcoming shift.
Why are platforms like BrokerTec important in the current market environment?
Improving access and choice continues to be central as market participants look to manage their funding requirements. BrokerTec platforms – whether through the BrokerTec repo central limit order books, U.S. Treasury CLOB or the BrokerTec Quote platform – bring structure, transparency and efficiency to the fixed income markets that underpin the global financial system and importantly to CME Group’s wider product suite including the RFR benchmarks and netting opportunities at the clearing house.
By concentrating liquidity on central limit order books and quote-driven venues, BrokerTec helps participants source pricing across a broader counterparty set, manage balance-sheet and capital usage more precisely and navigate funding stress with less reliance on any single dealer. In short, the platforms assist the efficiencies of the relationship-driven repo and Treasury markets toward a more structured, transparent one — which is what the current market environment rewards. Even more importantly is the ability to develop platforms to allow trading strategies to be executed simultaneously thus reducing legging risk, such as Treasury Link.
That matters more than ever in the current environment. Tighter bank balance sheets and elevated regulatory capital constraints have limited dealers' capacity to warehouse risk and provide bilateral liquidity, pushing participants toward potential future electronic, all-to-all venues where they can access funding and inventory directly. Higher and more volatile rates have also made funding costs a larger share of total return, so the ability to see transparent pricing and execute quickly — rather than rely on a narrow set of dealer relationships — has a direct impact on P&L. At the same time, supervisors and end investors increasingly expect cleared, auditable execution as a mark of best execution and resilience.
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